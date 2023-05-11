Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are synonymous with fun. Try them today!

Math riddles can never be boring. We have readers who were brilliant in mathematics back in school, and they just love our exciting section of math riddles. These are the readers who did not score anything less than an "A" grade in the subject in school. And then there come our dearest readers who hated the subject in school but have fallen for our magic spell of math riddles. Yes, in our attempt to make the subject desirable and accepted, we have mad people who not only like our exciting math riddles but also wait for the next set of math riddles every now and then.

We thank you, readers, for all the love for math riddles!

As a gesture to thank you all and celebrate the love we have been receiving all this while, we have handpicked our best math riddles for you. While all our math riddles are unique, we have brought forward 5 super -exciting ones today. Excited? Go ahead and try them all. Remember t

Our best hand-picked riddles for you!

Math riddle 1:

What did the little lobster get on its math test?

Math riddle 2:

Mr. Smith added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?

Math Riddle 3:

Imagine a place where 7 professionals meet on a fine morning. If each one of the seven people shakes hands only once with each other, how many handshakes happened?

Math Riddle 4:

A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

Math Riddle 5:

The day before yesterday, Sam was 25. Next year he will be 28. This is true only one day a year. What day is Sam’s birthday?

Here are the answers you may be tempted to check.

ANSWERS:

Answer to riddle 1:

Sea-plus

Answer:

This holds on a clock.

Answer 3:

21 times.

Answer 4:

50 steps.

Answer:

December 31.

Weren't these math riddles just everything that you needed today to get that perfect 5-minute break?

