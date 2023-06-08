Crossword puzzle was first created by a journalist named Arthur Wynne that was published in the New York World on December 21, 1913. Crossword puzzles became a popular pastime in both the US and the Europe by 1920s. Crossword is a great way to challenge your mind while making learning new things enjoyable. Crossword puzzles come in all shapes and sizes, from mini crosswords to complex cryptic puzzles.

Mini Crossword: June 8, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below. Check the answers provided below:

Across:

2. To stop something from happening (7 letters)

3. Feeling under the weather (4 letters)

Down:

1. To be very busy (7 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 8, 2023

Across:

2. Prevent

3. Sick

Down:

1. Swamped

