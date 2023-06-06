Breaking

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 6, 2023

Mini Crossword: If you're looking for a new challenge, here is a mini crossword puzzle. Can you solve it in less than 2 minutes? It is an easy one!
Crosswords are a fun and challenging way to test your knowledge and sharpen your brain. They can also be a great way to learn new things, as you often need to look up definitions of words you don't know in order to solve them.

If you are looking for a new challenge, or to learn new words, try solving a crossword puzzle. You can find them in newspapers, magazines, and online. There are also many books of crossword puzzles available. No matter what your level of experience, there's a crossword puzzle out there for you. So, give one a try today!

Jagran Josh brings you freshly pressed mini crossword with answers. Enjoy solving it!

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. A feline furry animal (3 words)

4. The ability to understand and share the feelings of another (9 letters)

5. A small brown bird which is known for chirping (6 letters)

Down:

1. A large, four-legged animal that is often used for transportation (8 letters)

3. Existing or available in large quantities (9 letters)

Across:

2. Cat

4. Empathy

5. Sparrow

Down:

1. Horse

3. Abundant

