The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and cognitive skills. We cover a wide range of topics including general awareness, static GK, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary. Each mini crossword puzzle contains a set of clues. Refer to the crossword clues or you can also use resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to figure out the answers.

Studies have confirmed that crosswords help to expand your vocabulary, boost confidence, and stimulate thinking capacity. People who regularly solved crossword puzzles experienced a decrease in brain shrinkage and an improvement in cognitive skills, as per a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 12, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Name of chakra in the Indian flag. (6 letters)

2. Element with atomic number 2. (6 letters)

Down:

3. The layer of the atmosphere that protects us from harmful UV rays. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 12, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Ashoka

2. Helium

Down:

3. Ozone

Did you enjoy this crossword?

