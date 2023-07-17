The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and cognitive skills. We cover a wide range of topics including general awareness, static GK, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary. Each mini crossword puzzle contains a set of clues. Refer to the crossword clues or you can also use resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to figure out the answers.

Studies have confirmed that crosswords help to expand your vocabulary, boost confidence, and stimulate thinking capacity. People who regularly solved crossword puzzles experienced a decrease in brain shrinkage and an improvement in cognitive skills, as per a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 17, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. To use unclear language especially to deceive or mislead someone. (10 letters)

3. Also known as the Indian antelope. (9 letters)

Down:

2. The sixth planet from the Sun. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 17, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Equivocate

3. Blackbuck

Down:

2. Saturn

Did you enjoy the mini crossword?

