The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging brain game that will test your knowledge across different topics including general awareness, static GK, India and world history, polity, geography, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Mini crosswords are a type of crossword puzzle that is smaller than a traditional crossword puzzle. Each mini crossword clue is usually short and to the point. Make sure you read them carefully before you start trying to answer them.

If you're stuck on a clue, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you figure out the answer. Start with the easier clues and work your way up to the more difficult ones. If you're really stuck, you can always ask for help from a friend, family member, or even the internet.

Some of the benefits of solving mini crosswords include improving your mood, boosting your memory, improving your vocabulary, and sharpening your problem-solving skills.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 20, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Insensitive behaviour. (7 letters)

2. A chemical compound with the chemical formula CH4. (7 letters)

Down:

3. The largest plateau in India. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 20, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Callous

2. Methane

Down:

3. Deccan

Did you enjoy this crossword?

