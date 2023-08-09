The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

We publish a new crossword every day, so there is always a new challenge to try. The crossword is free to play. Our mini crossword is a great way to learn new things. The clues in the crossword are designed to teach you new facts and trivia.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: August 9, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Another word for awareness or realization. (9 letters)

2. Branch of Biology that studies plants. (6 letters)

Down:

3. Regur soil is also known as ______ soil. (5 letters)

Also check: Personality Test: Your Jawline Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Personality Test: Your Sitting Posture Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 9, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Congnizant

2. Botany

Down:

3. Black

Did you enjoy the crossword?

Also check: Chess Game #6: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Also check: Only Eagle Eyes Can Spot The Snow Fox In 8 Seconds!

Also check: Which Football Is Different? This Puzzle Will Test Your Observation Skills!