Most Wickets in International Cricket: Highest Wicket Taker (ODI, T20 and Test)
Most Wickets by Bowlers in Cricket: Among all club ball games like hockey, tennis, polo, baseball and golf, cricket is considered the most popular even though it lacks the global appeal some other sports have. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that originated in medieval England and spread to British colonies.
Today, several nations play the sport, and it’s also the national game of Australia and many Caribbean nations. As the format of cricket includes a bat and a ball, the player throwing the ball is just as important as the player striking with the bat, even though fans usually prefer to watch explosive batting.
However, wickets win matches. The main aim of the bowling side is to take wickets. There are many types of bowling in cricket, like spin, swing and pace. Some bowlers throw the ball with a lightning-fast speed, while others trick the batsman by spinning the bowl.
Players have achieved remarkable success with each type of bowling, and some have even amassed over 1,000 wickets in their careers. That’s what we’ll cover today at Jagran Josh - players with the most wickets in International cricket.
You can check the list of the highest wicket-takers in cricket in all formats combined (ODI, Test and T20I) below.
Players With Most Wickets In International Cricket
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Wickets
|
Match
|
Innings
|
BBI
|
BBM
|
Span
|
1
|
Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)
|
1347
|
495
|
583
|
9/51
|
16/220
|
1992-2011
|
2
|
Shane Warne (AUS)
|
1001
|
339
|
464
|
8/71
|
12/128
|
1992-2007
|
3
|
James Anderson (ENG)
|
977
|
396
|
551
|
7/42
|
11/71
|
2002-2023
|
4
|
A Kumble (IND)
|
956
|
403
|
501
|
10/74
|
14/149
|
1990-2008
|
5
|
GD McGrath (AUS)
|
949
|
376
|
493
|
8/24
|
10/27
|
1993-2007
|
6
|
Wasim Akram (PAK)
|
916
|
460
|
532
|
7/119
|
11/110
|
1984-2003
|
7
|
SCJ Broad (ENG)
|
847
|
344
|
485
|
8/15
|
11/121
|
2006-2023
|
8
|
SM Pollock (SA)
|
829
|
423
|
510
|
7/87
|
10/147
|
1995-2008
|
9
|
Waqar Younis (PAK)
|
789
|
349
|
412
|
7/36
|
13/135
|
1989-2003
|
10
|
WPUJC Vaas (SL)
|
761
|
439
|
520
|
8/19
|
14/191
|
1994-2009
|
11
|
CA Walsh (WI)
|
746
|
337
|
446
|
7/37
|
13/55
|
1984-2001
|
12
|
TG Southee (NZ)
|
728
|
365
|
445
|
7/33
|
10/108
|
2008-2023
|
13
|
B Lee (AUS)
|
718
|
322
|
392
|
5/22
|
9/171
|
1999-2012
|
14
|
R Ashwin (IND)
|
716
|
274
|
356
|
7/59
|
13/140
|
2010-2023
|
15
|
Harbhajan Singh (IND)
|
711
|
367
|
444
|
8/84
|
15/217
|
1998-2016
|
16
|
DL Vettori (NZ)
|
705
|
442
|
498
|
7/87
|
12/149
|
1997-2015
|
17
|
DW Steyn (SA)
|
699
|
265
|
342
|
7/51
|
11/60
|
2004-2020
|
18
|
N Kapil Dev (IND)
|
687
|
356
|
448
|
9/83
|
11/146
|
1978-1994
|
19
|
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|
681
|
423
|
460
|
7/36
|
10/124
|
2006-2023
|
20
|
M Ntini (SA)
|
662
|
284
|
371
|
7/37
|
13/132
|
1998-2011
|
21
|
CEL Ambrose (WI)
|
630
|
274
|
354
|
8/45
|
11/84
|
1988-2000
|
22
|
MA Starc (AUS)
|
626
|
251
|
325
|
6/28
|
11/94
|
2010-2023
|
23
|
Z Khan (IND)
|
610
|
309
|
379
|
7/87
|
10/149
|
2000-2014
|
24
|
AA Donald (SA)
|
602
|
236
|
291
|
8/71
|
12/139
|
1991-2003
|
25
|
MG Johnson (AUS)
|
590
|
256
|
320
|
8/61
|
12/127
|
2005-2015
|
26
|
Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ)
|
589
|
201
|
262
|
9/52
|
15/123
|
1973-1990
|
27
|
TA Boult (NZ)
|
588
|
237
|
307
|
7/34
|
10/80
|
2011-2023
|
28
|
JH Kallis (SA)
|
577
|
519
|
574
|
6/54
|
9/92
|
1995-2014
|
29
|
J Srinath (IND)
|
551
|
296
|
348
|
8/86
|
13/132
|
1991-2003
|
30
|
SL Malinga (SL)
|
546
|
340
|
362
|
6/38
|
9/210
|
2004-2020
|
31
|
Imran Khan (PAK)
|
544
|
263
|
295
|
8/58
|
14/116
|
1971-1992
|
32
|
M Morkel (SA)
|
544
|
247
|
318
|
6/23
|
9/110
|
2006-2018
|
33
|
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|
541
|
524
|
516
|
07/12
|
07/12
|
1996-2018
|
34
|
MD Marshall (WI)
|
533
|
217
|
285
|
7/22
|
11/89
|
1978-1992
|
35
|
RA Jadeja (IND)
|
530
|
317
|
368
|
7/42
|
10/110
|
2009-2023
|
36
|
IT Botham (ENG)
|
528
|
218
|
283
|
8/34
|
13/106
|
1976-1992
|
37
|
NM Lyon (AUS)
|
526
|
153
|
259
|
8/50
|
13/154
|
2011-2023
|
38
|
HMRKB Herath (SL)
|
525
|
181
|
254
|
9/127
|
14/184
|
1999-2018
|
39
|
Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK)
|
496
|
218
|
251
|
8/164
|
10/155
|
1995-2004
|
40
|
CJ McDermott (AUS)
|
494
|
209
|
262
|
8/97
|
11/157
|
1984-1996
|
41
|
K Rabada (SA)
|
482
|
208
|
254
|
7/112
|
13/144
|
2014-2023
|
42
|
D Gough (ENG)
|
467
|
219
|
253
|
6/42
|
9/92
|
1994-2006
|
43
|
DK Lillee (AUS)
|
458
|
133
|
195
|
7/83
|
11/123
|
1971-1984
|
44
|
HH Streak (ZIM)
|
455
|
254
|
287
|
6/73
|
9/72
|
1993-2005
|
45
|
Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
|
447
|
212
|
242
|
7/55
|
11/111
|
2008-2015
|
46
|
Shoaib Akhtar (PAK)
|
444
|
224
|
259
|
06/11
|
11/78
|
1997-2011
|
47
|
ST Jayasuriya (SL)
|
440
|
586
|
532
|
6/29
|
9/74
|
1989-2011
|
48
|
I Sharma (IND)
|
434
|
199
|
280
|
7/74
|
10/108
|
2007-2021
|
49
|
Umar Gul (PAK)
|
427
|
237
|
278
|
6/42
|
9/164
|
2003-2016
|
50
|
Mohammed Shami (IND)
|
424
|
181
|
238
|
6/56
|
9/118
|
2013-2023
