Most Wickets in International Cricket: Highest Wicket Taker (ODI, T20 and Test)

Most Wickets by Bowlers in Cricket: Among all club ball games like hockey, tennis, polo, baseball and golf, cricket is considered the most popular even though it lacks the global appeal some other sports have. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that originated in medieval England and spread to British colonies.

Today, several nations play the sport, and it’s also the national game of Australia and many Caribbean nations. As the format of cricket includes a bat and a ball, the player throwing the ball is just as important as the player striking with the bat, even though fans usually prefer to watch explosive batting.

However, wickets win matches. The main aim of the bowling side is to take wickets. There are many types of bowling in cricket, like spin, swing and pace. Some bowlers throw the ball with a lightning-fast speed, while others trick the batsman by spinning the bowl.

Players have achieved remarkable success with each type of bowling, and some have even amassed over 1,000 wickets in their careers. That’s what we’ll cover today at Jagran Josh - players with the most wickets in International cricket.

You can check the list of the highest wicket-takers in cricket in all formats combined (ODI, Test and T20I) below.

Rank Player Wickets Match Innings BBI BBM Span 1 Muthiah Muralidaran (SL) 1347 495 583 9/51 16/220 1992-2011 2 Shane Warne (AUS) 1001 339 464 8/71 12/128 1992-2007 3 James Anderson (ENG) 977 396 551 7/42 11/71 2002-2023 4 A Kumble (IND) 956 403 501 10/74 14/149 1990-2008 5 GD McGrath (AUS) 949 376 493 8/24 10/27 1993-2007 6 Wasim Akram (PAK) 916 460 532 7/119 11/110 1984-2003 7 SCJ Broad (ENG) 847 344 485 8/15 11/121 2006-2023 8 SM Pollock (SA) 829 423 510 7/87 10/147 1995-2008 9 Waqar Younis (PAK) 789 349 412 7/36 13/135 1989-2003 10 WPUJC Vaas (SL) 761 439 520 8/19 14/191 1994-2009 11 CA Walsh (WI) 746 337 446 7/37 13/55 1984-2001 12 TG Southee (NZ) 728 365 445 7/33 10/108 2008-2023 13 B Lee (AUS) 718 322 392 5/22 9/171 1999-2012 14 R Ashwin (IND) 716 274 356 7/59 13/140 2010-2023 15 Harbhajan Singh (IND) 711 367 444 8/84 15/217 1998-2016 16 DL Vettori (NZ) 705 442 498 7/87 12/149 1997-2015 17 DW Steyn (SA) 699 265 342 7/51 11/60 2004-2020 18 N Kapil Dev (IND) 687 356 448 9/83 11/146 1978-1994 19 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 681 423 460 7/36 10/124 2006-2023 20 M Ntini (SA) 662 284 371 7/37 13/132 1998-2011 21 CEL Ambrose (WI) 630 274 354 8/45 11/84 1988-2000 22 MA Starc (AUS) 626 251 325 6/28 11/94 2010-2023 23 Z Khan (IND) 610 309 379 7/87 10/149 2000-2014 24 AA Donald (SA) 602 236 291 8/71 12/139 1991-2003 25 MG Johnson (AUS) 590 256 320 8/61 12/127 2005-2015 26 Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 589 201 262 9/52 15/123 1973-1990 27 TA Boult (NZ) 588 237 307 7/34 10/80 2011-2023 28 JH Kallis (SA) 577 519 574 6/54 9/92 1995-2014 29 J Srinath (IND) 551 296 348 8/86 13/132 1991-2003 30 SL Malinga (SL) 546 340 362 6/38 9/210 2004-2020 31 Imran Khan (PAK) 544 263 295 8/58 14/116 1971-1992 32 M Morkel (SA) 544 247 318 6/23 9/110 2006-2018 33 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 541 524 516 07/12 07/12 1996-2018 34 MD Marshall (WI) 533 217 285 7/22 11/89 1978-1992 35 RA Jadeja (IND) 530 317 368 7/42 10/110 2009-2023 36 IT Botham (ENG) 528 218 283 8/34 13/106 1976-1992 37 NM Lyon (AUS) 526 153 259 8/50 13/154 2011-2023 38 HMRKB Herath (SL) 525 181 254 9/127 14/184 1999-2018 39 Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) 496 218 251 8/164 10/155 1995-2004 40 CJ McDermott (AUS) 494 209 262 8/97 11/157 1984-1996 41 K Rabada (SA) 482 208 254 7/112 13/144 2014-2023 42 D Gough (ENG) 467 219 253 6/42 9/92 1994-2006 43 DK Lillee (AUS) 458 133 195 7/83 11/123 1971-1984 44 HH Streak (ZIM) 455 254 287 6/73 9/72 1993-2005 45 Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 447 212 242 7/55 11/111 2008-2015 46 Shoaib Akhtar (PAK) 444 224 259 06/11 11/78 1997-2011 47 ST Jayasuriya (SL) 440 586 532 6/29 9/74 1989-2011 48 I Sharma (IND) 434 199 280 7/74 10/108 2007-2021 49 Umar Gul (PAK) 427 237 278 6/42 9/164 2003-2016 50 Mohammed Shami (IND) 424 181 238 6/56 9/118 2013-2023

