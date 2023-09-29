Most Wickets in International Cricket: Highest Wicket Taker (ODI, T20 and Test)

Bowlers With Most Wickets: Check here the list of players with the most wickets in international cricket in all formats from ODI, Test and T20I.
Most Wickets by Bowlers in Cricket: Among all club ball games like hockey, tennis, polo, baseball and golf, cricket is considered the most popular even though it lacks the global appeal some other sports have. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that originated in medieval England and spread to British colonies.

Today, several nations play the sport, and it’s also the national game of Australia and many Caribbean nations. As the format of cricket includes a bat and a ball, the player throwing the ball is just as important as the player striking with the bat, even though fans usually prefer to watch explosive batting.

However, wickets win matches. The main aim of the bowling side is to take wickets. There are many types of bowling in cricket, like spin, swing and pace. Some bowlers throw the ball with a lightning-fast speed, while others trick the batsman by spinning the bowl.

Players have achieved remarkable success with each type of bowling, and some have even amassed over 1,000 wickets in their careers. That’s what we’ll cover today at Jagran Josh - players with the most wickets in International cricket.

You can check the list of the highest wicket-takers in cricket in all formats combined (ODI, Test and T20I) below.

Players With Most Wickets In International Cricket

Rank

Player

Wickets

Match

Innings

BBI

BBM

Span

1

Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)

1347

495

583

9/51

16/220

1992-2011

2

Shane Warne (AUS)

1001

339

464

8/71

12/128

1992-2007

3

James Anderson (ENG)

977

396

551

7/42

11/71

2002-2023

4

A Kumble (IND)

956

403

501

10/74

14/149

1990-2008

5

GD McGrath (AUS)

949

376

493

8/24

10/27

1993-2007

6

Wasim Akram (PAK)

916

460

532

7/119

11/110

1984-2003

7

SCJ Broad (ENG)

847

344

485

8/15

11/121

2006-2023

8

SM Pollock (SA)

829

423

510

7/87

10/147

1995-2008

9

Waqar Younis (PAK)

789

349

412

7/36

13/135

1989-2003

10

WPUJC Vaas (SL)

761

439

520

8/19

14/191

1994-2009

11

CA Walsh (WI)

746

337

446

7/37

13/55

1984-2001

12

TG Southee (NZ)

728

365

445

7/33

10/108

2008-2023

13

B Lee (AUS)

718

322

392

5/22

9/171

1999-2012

14

R Ashwin (IND)

716

274

356

7/59

13/140

2010-2023

15

Harbhajan Singh (IND)

711

367

444

8/84

15/217

1998-2016

16

DL Vettori (NZ)

705

442

498

7/87

12/149

1997-2015

17

DW Steyn (SA)

699

265

342

7/51

11/60

2004-2020

18

N Kapil Dev (IND)

687

356

448

9/83

11/146

1978-1994

19

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

681

423

460

7/36

10/124

2006-2023

20

M Ntini (SA)

662

284

371

7/37

13/132

1998-2011

21

CEL Ambrose (WI)

630

274

354

8/45

11/84

1988-2000

22

MA Starc (AUS)

626

251

325

6/28

11/94

2010-2023

23

Z Khan (IND)

610

309

379

7/87

10/149

2000-2014

24

AA Donald (SA)

602

236

291

8/71

12/139

1991-2003

25

MG Johnson (AUS)

590

256

320

8/61

12/127

2005-2015

26

Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ)

589

201

262

9/52

15/123

1973-1990

27

TA Boult (NZ)

588

237

307

7/34

10/80

2011-2023

28

JH Kallis (SA)

577

519

574

6/54

9/92

1995-2014

29

J Srinath (IND)

551

296

348

8/86

13/132

1991-2003

30

SL Malinga (SL)

546

340

362

6/38

9/210

2004-2020

31

Imran Khan (PAK)

544

263

295

8/58

14/116

1971-1992

32

M Morkel (SA)

544

247

318

6/23

9/110

2006-2018

33

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

541

524

516

07/12

07/12

1996-2018

34

MD Marshall (WI)

533

217

285

7/22

11/89

1978-1992

35

RA Jadeja (IND)

530

317

368

7/42

10/110

2009-2023

36

IT Botham (ENG)

528

218

283

8/34

13/106

1976-1992

37

NM Lyon (AUS)

526

153

259

8/50

13/154

2011-2023

38

HMRKB Herath (SL)

525

181

254

9/127

14/184

1999-2018

39

Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK)

496

218

251

8/164

10/155

1995-2004

40

CJ McDermott (AUS)

494

209

262

8/97

11/157

1984-1996

41

K Rabada (SA)

482

208

254

7/112

13/144

2014-2023

42

D Gough (ENG)

467

219

253

6/42

9/92

1994-2006

43

DK Lillee (AUS)

458

133

195

7/83

11/123

1971-1984

44

HH Streak (ZIM)

455

254

287

6/73

9/72

1993-2005

45

Saeed Ajmal (PAK)

447

212

242

7/55

11/111

2008-2015

46

Shoaib Akhtar (PAK)

444

224

259

06/11

11/78

1997-2011

47

ST Jayasuriya (SL)

440

586

532

6/29

9/74

1989-2011

48

I Sharma (IND)

434

199

280

7/74

10/108

2007-2021

49

Umar Gul (PAK)

427

237

278

6/42

9/164

2003-2016

50

Mohammed Shami (IND)

424

181

238

6/56

9/118

2013-2023

