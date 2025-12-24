National Consumers Day 2025: Date, Theme, and Key Fundamental Rights

National Consumer Day is celebrated every year on December 24 in India as the Consumer Protection Act of 1986 came into effect on this day. Consumer protection rights were framed to save the consumers from fraud trading, defective products, and inferior services. In 2025, falling on Wednesday, the day has been highlighted on digital empowerment and sustainable buying habits amidst growing e-commerce and online frauds.
Date and Official Observance
Date: December 24 annually, to include December 24, 2025.
It is observed under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, often headed by the Union Minister himself, such as Shri Pralhad Joshi in the recent past. The activities range from awareness drives and workshops to policy announcements and are held in New Delhi and different states.
Theme for National Consumer Rights Day 2025
Official Theme: "Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice." It seeks to harness technology, such as AI-powered tools like the Jago Grahak Jago app, to expedite grievance redressal, facilitate e-filing, and assist virtual courts under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Broader emphasis: Sustainable lifestyles, the pledges of safety in e-commerce by platforms, and BIS SMART Standards for transparent regulations.
Historical Background
Origin: The day marks 24 December 1986, when the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 got Presidential assent and established consumer forums at district, state, and national levels for speedy redressal.
Evolution:
Pre-1986: The consumer movement grew from food shortages, black marketing during 1960s–70s.
UPDATE 2019: Replacing 1986 Act with CPA 2019 effective July 2020 provides for e-commerce regulation, product liability, and establishment of a central consumer authority.
Complements World Consumer Rights Day--15 March, UN-inspired.
Six Fundamental Consumer Rights (As Per CPA)
Right
Description
Right to Safety
Protection from hazardous goods/services.
Right to Information
Full disclosure on quality, quantity, standards.
Right to Choose
Access to variety at competitive prices.
Right to be Heard
Representation in policy-making.
Right to Redressal
Compensation for unfair practices.
Right to Consumer Education
Awareness of rights and responsibilities.
Consumer Redressal Mechanism
Claims valuing up to ₹1 crore are filed before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
State Commission (SCDRC): ₹1–10 crore; DCDRC appeals.
-
National Commission (NCDRC): Appeals exceeding ₹10 crore. Importance and 2025 Projects
Empowerment Tool: It guards against digital scams, deceptive advertisements, and adulteration in India's growing e-commerce sector.
Highlights of 2025:
Safety Pledge: Thirteen major online retailers pledge to adhere to ethical standards.
-
-
AI/Virtual Hearings: Quicker justice through online access. It also promotes better business ethics and conscientious consumption, as per SDG 12: Sustainable Consumption. Celebrations and Events
Government/ NGOs: Rallies, poster competitions, legal aid camps, and seminars.
-
Social media campaigns on #NationalConsumerRightsDay. The commitment of India to a fair marketplace that empowers all its citizens was reiterated on National Consumer Rights Day in 2025.
