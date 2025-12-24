National Consumers Day 2025: Date, Theme, and Key Fundamental Rights

National Consumer Day is celebrated every year on December 24 in India as the Consumer Protection Act of 1986 came into effect on this day. Consumer protection rights were framed to save the consumers from fraud trading, defective products, and inferior services. In 2025, falling on Wednesday, the day has been highlighted on digital empowerment and sustainable buying habits amidst growing e-commerce and online frauds.

Date and Official Observance

Date: December 24 annually, to include December 24, 2025.

It is observed under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, often headed by the Union Minister himself, such as Shri Pralhad Joshi in the recent past. The activities range from awareness drives and workshops to policy announcements and are held in New Delhi and different states.