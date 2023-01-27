National Geographic Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Awards, Recognitions & More

National Geographic Day 2023: Every year on January 27, National Geographic Day is observed all across the globe. It is a day to honour the "National Geographic Magazine," which has been published continuously for more than a century.

National Geographic Day 2023: History

In 1888, the National Geographic Society was established as a means of advancing and disseminating geographic knowledge. And in the same year, the society launched "National Geographic Magazine," its official monthly publication. The publication aimed to inform its American readership about a variety of topics, including anthropology, history, and the natural world. However, due to its immense popularity, it didn't take long for it to spread all over the world. For more than a century, "National Geographic Magazine" has provided information to everyone with an interest—children, adults, teachers, history buffs, geography nerds, armchair travelers, and pretty much everyone else.

The goal and premise of the publication have changed as a result of the introduction of various online sources in the digital age. Through engaging documentaries, websites, and newsletters, "Nat Geo" reaches viewers and instructs even those who may not be voracious readers.

National Geographic Day 2023: Significance

Without a doubt, "National Geographic" is a unique educational resource that should be praised for everything it stands for. One of the most popular magazines of all time can be honoured on National Geographic Day.

"National Geographic" has consistently been published once a month since it was first established in 1888.

Each issue takes countless hours to produce because it is thorough and jam-packed with information, and it merits at the very least a day of celebration.

National Geographic has given more than 15,000 grants to explorers for research on all seven continents since our first expedition in 1890. Examining the origins of humanity and our distant past, explorers of National Geographic today protect vulnerable ecosystems for future generations.

Informational subjects are covered in great depth by "National Geographic." It makes information concise, easy to follow, and available at our fingertips, enabling us to educate ourselves amid the daily hustle and bustle.

“National Geographic” highlights and broadens our knowledge of all the incredible elements of nature.

National Geographic Day: Awards & Recognitions

The National Geographic Society honours pioneers who are breaking new ground in science, conservation, education, technology, and storytelling each year with its most prestigious awards.

Hubbard Medal

Rolex National Geographic Explorer Of The Year

Eliza Scidmore Award For Outstanding Science Media

Further Award

Gilbert M. Grosvenor Educator Of The Year

Planetary Leadership Award

National Geographic Society/Buffett Award For Leadership In Conservation

"National Geographic" has developed a solid reputation as an authoritative source of information over time. "Nat Geo" is supported by a fantastic team and is funded by a non-profit organization with the sole objective of educating, which has contributed to its enduring success.