National Nutrition Week 2022: Theme, Date, History and why it is celebrated from September 1 to September 7?

National Nutrition Week 2022 India: National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year in India from September 1 to September 7 to raise awareness among the general public about the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition for upholding a healthy lifestyle. National Nutrition Week 2022 India is celebrated by the Government which has launched various programs to promote nutrition awareness throughout this week.

National Nutrition Week 2022 Date

National Nutrition Week in India is observed every year from September 1 to September 7, 2022, to raise awareness about the significance of a diet which is full of nutrition.

National Nutrition Week--1st September to 7th September--is observed to create awareness about good nutrition & health.



National Nutrition Week 2022 Theme

National Nutrition Week theme is announced by the Government of India every year. In 2021, the theme of Nutrition week in India was- Feeding Smart Right from Start while the National Nutrition Week 2022 theme is ‘Celebrate a World of Flavors’.

National Nutrition Week 2022 History

The National Nutrition Week was first established in 1975 by the members of the American Dietetic Association. It is now known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. National Nutrition Week in India was set aside to raise awareness among the general public of the value of good nutrition and the need for an active lifestyle.

Because of the positive reception from the masses, the celebration of National Nutrition Week in 1980 stretched for a whole month. I was first observed in India in 1982 when the Government of India began a drive to inform the people of the country and also motivate them to live long and healthy life.

National Nutrition Day 2022 Significance

The Food and Nutrition Board of the Ministry of Women and Child Development organizes a long National Nutrition Week to inform people about the basic phenomena of nutritious life.

National Nutrition Week 2022 India highlights the significance and the role of a healthy diet in the human body. The Government of India during the National Nutrition Week has also started programmes that emphasize good nutrition, wholesome food, and a healthy lifestyle.

