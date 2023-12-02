National Pollution Control Day 2023: Know About Air Quality Standards in India

Every year on December 2nd, India observes National Pollution Control Day to commemorate the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and raise awareness about the growing threat of pollution. This day serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of environmental negligence and the urgent need for collective action to combat pollution in all its forms.

National Pollution Control Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgency of addressing pollution. It is a call to action for individuals, governments, industries, and organisations to work together towards a cleaner and healthier planet.

🌍💙 On National Pollution Control Day, let's renew our commitment to a cleaner, greener planet. Small actions can make a big difference. Together, let's strive for a pollution-free future! #PollutionControlDay pic.twitter.com/CyIMWF9h4L

On December 2nd, 1984, a leak of methyl isocyanate gas from a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, triggered a catastrophic environmental disaster. This tragedy resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and left countless others with lifelong health problems. It became a symbol of industrial negligence and the devastating impact of environmental pollution.

What Is the History of National Pollution Control Day?

In the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the Indian government established National Pollution Control Day to commemorate the victims and raise awareness about the importance of environmental protection. This day serves as a reminder of the consequences of neglecting environmental safety and emphasises the urgent need for collective action to prevent such disasters from happening again.

What Is the Significance of National Pollution Control Day?

Commemorating the Bhopal Gas Tragedy: It serves as a solemn day to remember the victims and survivors of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, one of the worst industrial disasters in history. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of environmental negligence and the importance of prioritising safety regulations.

Raising Awareness about Pollution: The day acts as a powerful tool for raising awareness about the growing threat of pollution in all its forms – air, water, land, and noise. It highlights the impact of pollution on human health, ecosystems, and the environment at large.

Promoting Collective Action: National Pollution Control Day encourages individuals, governments, industries, and organisations to join hands in combating pollution. It emphasises the need for collaborative efforts to develop and implement effective strategies for pollution control and environmental protection.

Encouraging Sustainable Practices: The day promotes the adoption of sustainable practices that minimise our environmental footprint. It encourages individuals to conserve resources, reduce waste, and embrace eco-friendly solutions in their daily lives.

Inspiring Change: By showcasing the devastating effects of environmental degradation, National Pollution Control Day aims to inspire individuals and communities to take responsibility for their actions and contribute towards a cleaner and healthier planet for present and future generations.

What are the Air Quality Standards in India?

In India, air quality standards are set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the authority of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. These standards define the maximum permissible limits for various air pollutants to ensure public health and environmental protection.

Pollutant Time Weighted Average Concentration Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) 50 (annual), 80 (24-hour) Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) 40 (annual), 80 (24-hour) Particulate Matter (size less than 10 µm) or PM10 60 (annual), 100 (24-hour) Particulate Matter (size less than 2.5 µm) or PM2.5 40 (annual), 60 (24-hour) Ozone (O3) 100 (8-hours), 180 (1-hour) Lead (Pb) 0.50 (annual), 1.0 (24-hour) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 02 (8-hours), 04 (1-hour) Ammonia (NH3) 100 (annual), 400 (24-hour) Benzene (C6H6) 5 (annual) Benzo(a)Pyrene (BaP)- particulate phase only 1 (annual) Arsenic(As) 6 (annual) Nickel (Ni) 20 (annual)

Compliance with these standards is monitored by a network of air quality monitoring stations across the country. The data collected is used to assess the overall air quality and identify areas that require specific attention.

It's important to note that air quality in India varies significantly depending on the location, time of year, and weather conditions. Some cities consistently face air pollution challenges, while others experience better air quality with less pollution.