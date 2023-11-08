New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record: Among all the top teams in cricket, there are a few whose rivalry is quite unknown, yet they always deliver exciting matches for the fans. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are two such teams. They have competed in dozens of International Cricket games and registered many records playing against each other.
Sri Lanka has won the ODI World Cup once, while New Zealand finished as runner-up in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Whenever New Zealand and Sri Lanka face each other, it always results in exciting games. NZ vs SL is soon to happen in the 2023 World Cup.
Find out who holds the edge when it comes to the overall record in international cricket between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
You can check out the detailed New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup
New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other 11 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The overall record is in SL’s favour who have defeated the Black Caps 6 times. New Zealand lost to Sri Lanka for five straight games from 2003 to 2011. New Zealand has beat Sri Lanka in the last two World Cup editions. In all other formats of International Cricket, New Zealand holds an edge over Sri Lanka.
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Ground
|
Date
|
New Zealand
|
10 wickets
|
Cardiff
|
6/1/2019
|
New Zealand
|
98 runs
|
Christchurch
|
2/14/2015
|
Sri Lanka
|
5 wickets
|
Colombo (RPS)
|
3/29/2011
|
Sri Lanka
|
112 runs
|
Mumbai
|
3/18/2011
|
Sri Lanka
|
81 runs
|
Kingston
|
4/24/2007
|
Sri Lanka
|
6 wickets
|
St George's
|
4/12/2007
|
Sri Lanka
|
47 runs
|
Bloemfontein
|
2/10/2003
|
New Zealand
|
6 wickets
|
Hamilton
|
2/25/1992
|
Sri Lanka
|
3 wickets
|
Derby
|
6/18/1983
|
New Zealand
|
5 wickets
|
Bristol
|
6/13/1983
|
New Zealand
|
9 wickets
|
Nottingham
|
6/9/1979
*Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - New Zealand won by 10 wickets
It remains to be seen how New Zealand will perform against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. New Zealand is on a four-match losing streak and will be playing to make it to the playoffs, while Sri Lanka is already out of the tournament. The NZ vs SL clash is also critical for the teams, and the result will have a huge impact on the qualification chances of other participating teams as well.
Kane Williamson will lead team New Zealand, while Kusal Mendis will command Sri Lanka.
Next Game: November 9, 2:00 PM (IST) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI Matches
New Zealand holds an edge over Sri Lanka in all cricket formats. New Zealand is particularly dominant in T20 International and Test matches. The two teams have played 101 games so far, and New Zealand has won 51 of them.
|
Team
|
New Zealand
|
Sri Lanka
|
Span
|
1979-2023
|
1979-2023
|
Mat
|
101
|
101
|
Won
|
51
|
41
|
Lost
|
41
|
51
|
Draw
|
0
|
0
|
Tied
|
1
|
1
|
NR
|
8
|
8
|
W/L
|
1.243
|
0.803
|
%W
|
50.49
|
40.59
|
%L
|
40.59
|
50.49
|
%D
|
0
|
0
|
%
|
55.37
|
44.62
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20I
|
Team
|
New Zealand
|
Sri Lanka
|
Span
|
2006-2023
|
2006-2023
|
Mat
|
23
|
23
|
Won
|
13
|
7
|
Lost
|
7
|
13
|
Draw
|
0
|
0
|
Tied
|
0
|
0
|
Tie+W
|
0
|
2
|
Tie+L
|
2
|
0
|
NR
|
1
|
1
|
W/L
|
1.857
|
0.538
|
%W
|
56.52
|
30.43
|
%L
|
30.43
|
56.52
|
%D
|
0
|
0
|
%
|
63.63
|
36.36
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Test Matches
New Zealand is much ahead of Sri Lanka in Test Cricket record as well. In nearly half a century of playing history, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 38 test matches. New Zealand has won 18 of them, Sri Lanka has won 9, and 11 games were drawn.
|
Team
|
New Zealand
|
Sri Lanka
|
Span
|
1983-2023
|
1983-2023
|
Mat
|
38
|
38
|
Won
|
18
|
9
|
Lost
|
9
|
18
|
Draw
|
11
|
11
|
Tied
|
0
|
0
|
NR
|
0
|
0
|
W/L
|
2
|
0.5
|
%W
|
47.36
|
23.68
|
%L
|
23.68
|
47.36
|
%D
|
28.94
|
28.94
|
%
|
66.66
|
33.33