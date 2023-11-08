Quick Links

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 8, 2023, 18:09 IST
Get here all the details of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record: Among all the top teams in cricket, there are a few whose rivalry is quite unknown, yet they always deliver exciting matches for the fans. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are two such teams. They have competed in dozens of International Cricket games and registered many records playing against each other.

Sri Lanka has won the ODI World Cup once, while New Zealand finished as runner-up in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Whenever New Zealand and Sri Lanka face each other, it always results in exciting games. NZ vs SL is soon to happen in the 2023 World Cup.

Find out who holds the edge when it comes to the overall record in international cricket between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

You can check out the detailed New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other 11 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The overall record is in SL’s favour who have defeated the Black Caps 6 times. New Zealand lost to Sri Lanka for five straight games from 2003 to 2011. New Zealand has beat Sri Lanka in the last two World Cup editions. In all other formats of International Cricket, New Zealand holds an edge over Sri Lanka.

Winner

Margin

Ground

Date

New Zealand

10 wickets

Cardiff

6/1/2019

New Zealand

98 runs

Christchurch

2/14/2015

Sri Lanka

5 wickets

Colombo (RPS)

3/29/2011

Sri Lanka

112 runs

Mumbai

3/18/2011

Sri Lanka

81 runs

Kingston

4/24/2007

Sri Lanka

6 wickets

St George's

4/12/2007

Sri Lanka

47 runs

Bloemfontein

2/10/2003

New Zealand

6 wickets

Hamilton

2/25/1992

Sri Lanka

3 wickets

Derby

6/18/1983

New Zealand

5 wickets

Bristol

6/13/1983

New Zealand

9 wickets

Nottingham

6/9/1979

*Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - New Zealand won by 10 wickets

It remains to be seen how New Zealand will perform against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. New Zealand is on a four-match losing streak and will be playing to make it to the playoffs, while Sri Lanka is already out of the tournament. The NZ vs SL clash is also critical for the teams, and the result will have a huge impact on the qualification chances of other participating teams as well.

Kane Williamson will lead team New Zealand, while Kusal Mendis will command Sri Lanka.

Next Game: November 9, 2:00 PM (IST) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI Matches

New Zealand holds an edge over Sri Lanka in all cricket formats. New Zealand is particularly dominant in T20 International and Test matches. The two teams have played 101 games so far, and New Zealand has won 51 of them.

Team

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Span

1979-2023

1979-2023

Mat

101

101

Won

51

41

Lost

41

51

Draw

0

0

Tied

1

1

NR

8

8

W/L

1.243

0.803

%W

50.49

40.59

%L

40.59

50.49

%D

0

0

%

55.37

44.62

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20I

Team

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Span

2006-2023

2006-2023

Mat

23

23

Won

13

7

Lost

7

13

Draw

0

0

Tied

0

0

Tie+W

0

2

Tie+L

2

0

NR

1

1

W/L

1.857

0.538

%W

56.52

30.43

%L

30.43

56.52

%D

0

0

%

63.63

36.36

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Test Matches

New Zealand is much ahead of Sri Lanka in Test Cricket record as well. In nearly half a century of playing history, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 38 test matches. New Zealand has won 18 of them, Sri Lanka has won 9, and 11 games were drawn.

Team

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Span

1983-2023

1983-2023

Mat

38

38

Won

18

9

Lost

9

18

Draw

11

11

Tied

0

0

NR

0

0

W/L

2

0.5

%W

47.36

23.68

%L

23.68

47.36

%D

28.94

28.94

%

66.66

33.33

 

