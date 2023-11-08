New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Stats: Check the head to head record of New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup and other formats.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record: Among all the top teams in cricket, there are a few whose rivalry is quite unknown, yet they always deliver exciting matches for the fans. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are two such teams. They have competed in dozens of International Cricket games and registered many records playing against each other. Sri Lanka has won the ODI World Cup once, while New Zealand finished as runner-up in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Whenever New Zealand and Sri Lanka face each other, it always results in exciting games. NZ vs SL is soon to happen in the 2023 World Cup.

Among all the top teams in cricket, there are a few whose rivalry is quite unknown, yet they always deliver exciting matches for the fans. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are two such teams.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other 11 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The overall record is in SL's favour who have defeated the Black Caps 6 times. New Zealand lost to Sri Lanka for five straight games from 2003 to 2011. New Zealand has beat Sri Lanka in the last two World Cup editions. In all other formats of International Cricket, New Zealand holds an edge over Sri Lanka.

Winner Margin Ground Date New Zealand 10 wickets Cardiff 6/1/2019 New Zealand 98 runs Christchurch 2/14/2015 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Colombo (RPS) 3/29/2011 Sri Lanka 112 runs Mumbai 3/18/2011 Sri Lanka 81 runs Kingston 4/24/2007 Sri Lanka 6 wickets St George's 4/12/2007 Sri Lanka 47 runs Bloemfontein 2/10/2003 New Zealand 6 wickets Hamilton 2/25/1992 Sri Lanka 3 wickets Derby 6/18/1983 New Zealand 5 wickets Bristol 6/13/1983 New Zealand 9 wickets Nottingham 6/9/1979 *Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - New Zealand won by 10 wickets It remains to be seen how New Zealand will perform against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. New Zealand is on a four-match losing streak and will be playing to make it to the playoffs, while Sri Lanka is already out of the tournament. The NZ vs SL clash is also critical for the teams, and the result will have a huge impact on the qualification chances of other participating teams as well.