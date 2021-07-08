Nikola Tesla Biography: All about his birth, career, inventions, family and death here

Nikola Tesla: Why in News?

Nikola Tesla was the Serbian American scientist, inventor, who was also an electrical engineer and a visionary. We all would not have known alternating current hadn't it been for him.

Tesla is the reason we get electricity in its form today.

Nikola Tesla: Early Life

Tesla was born on July 10, 1856 in Smiljan, Austria. It isn modern day Croatia.

He studied engineering and physics in the 1870s but received no degree. He gained practical experience in the early 1880s by working in Telephony and also at Continental Edison. He emigrated to the USA in 1884 where he was naturalised.

He had some ideas for wireless lighting and also making worldwide wireless electric power distribution in his high-voltage, high-frequency power experiments. It was in 1893, when he talked about the possibility of wireless communication with his devices.

Nikola Tesla: Famous Inventions

In 1882, Tesla came up with the idea for a brushless AC motor while he was on a walk. He made the first sketches of its rotating electromagnets in the sand of the path. Nikola Tesla sold the patent of his system of alternating current dynamos, transformers and motors to George Westinghouse in the USA. In 1891 he developed the Tesla Coil which is widely used in radio technology. Tesla discovered Radio in 1897. He first sent a wireless transmission from his lab situated at Houston Street, New York, to a boat on the Hudson River floating 25 miles away. He could have done it earlier but his lab caught fire. He is credited with the invention of anything that involves these discoveries. He invented the first wireless remote control boat as well. He is credited with the creation of Neon lights, fluorescent lights, wireless bulbs lit from energy of earth and an AC power plant that could harness hydroelectric power from Niagara Falls. He is even said to have a hand in creation of robotics.

Fun Fact: At one point of time, Tesla was certain that he had received signals from another planet in his Colorado laboratory. This claim was met with derision in some scientific journals.

Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison Fallout

Tesla came to New York in 1884 where he was hired as an engineer at Thomas Edisons Manhattan Headquarters. He worked there for one year and impressed Edison with his skills.

Edison told Tesla that he would pay him 50,000 dollars in case he developed an improved design for DC Dynamos. Tesla presented a solution with a better design to which Edison laughed off and said, “Tesla, you don’t understand our American humor.”

Tesla quit after that and went on to open his own startup- Tesla Electric Light Company. In 1887 and 1888 he was granted more than 30 patents for his inventions and invited to address the American Institute of Electrical Engineers on his work.

Nikola Tesla: Scandals, Death other details

In 1895, Tesla's lab in New York was burned which destroyed years of his notes and equipment collection. He later was financed by JP Morgan and began to build a global communications network that centered on a giant tower at Wardenclyffe. It is suspected that the USA stole Tesla's experiments and notes as they thought he was helping the Germans during the World War. This claim was never proved however.

His final years were spent in a hotel in New York where he was working on new inventions. Another fact about Tesla is that he was obsessed with number 3 and washed his clothes fastidiously. He died on January 7, 1943 in his hotel room.

His belongings were inherited by Tesla’s nephew, Sava Kosanovich. These were later housed in the Nikola Tesla Museum in Belgrade. Thousands of people filed into New York City’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine for his funeral services. He is one of the greatest loss of a great genius.

Read| Dilip Kumar Biography: Real name, age, net worth, wife, family, film career, death and more

Related| List of Health Ministers of India: 1947-2021