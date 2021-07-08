List of Health Ministers of India: 1947-2021

Health Minister of India: Why in News?

Mansukh Mandaviya has been appointed the new Union Health Minister of India in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Mandaviya also has the charge of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry currently.

He has replaced Dr Harshvardhan who was serving the Health Ministry for the past 2 years.

The Ministry of Health comprises of these departments:

Department of Health Department of Family Welfare Department of Health Research

Earlier this also contained the Department of AYUSH but later this was removed in 2014. It was made the Ministry of AYUSH then.

This year the ministry of health is even more crucial with the Delta wave of COVID 19 pandemic. Thus the health ministry's portfolio in itself is a challenge for the one heading it now. Take a look at all the Health Ministers in India since independence.

List of Health Ministers of India: Complete list from 1947-2021

Name Year from Year to Prime Minister Rajkumari Amrit Kaur 15 August 1947 16 April 1957 Jawaharlal Nehru D. P. Karmakar 17 April 1957 9 April 1962 Sushila Nayar 10 April 1962 13 March 1967 Indira Gandhi Sripati Chandrasekhar 13 March 1967 14 November 1967 Satya Narayan Sinha 14 November 1967 14 February 1969 Kodardas Kalidas Shah 14 February 1969 19 May 1971 Uma Shankar Dikshit 19 May 1971 5 February 1973 R. K. Khadilkar 5 February 1973 9 November 1973 Karan Singh 9 November 1973 24 March 1977 Raj Narain 24 March 1977 1 July 1978 Morarji Desai Morarji Desai 1 July 1978 25 January 1979 Rabi Ray 25 January 1979 14 July 1979 28 July 1979 14 January 1980 Charan Singh B. Shankaranand 16 January 1980 31 December 1984 Indira Gandhi Mohsina Kidwai 31 December 1984 24 June 1986 Rajiv Gandhi P. V. Narasimha Rao 24 June 1986 14 February 1988 Motilal Vora 14 February 1988 24 January 1989 Ram Niwas Mirdha 24 January 1989 4 July 1989 Rafique Alam 4 July 1989 2 December 1989 Nilamani Routray 6 December 1989 20 April 1990 VP Singh Rasheed Masood 21 April 1990 10 November 1990 Shakeel-Ur-Rehman 21 November 1990 20 February 1991 Chandrashekhar Chandra Shekhar 20 February 1991 21 June 1991 M. L. Fotedar 21 June 1991 17 January 1993 PV Narismharao B. Shankaranand 18 January 1993 22 December 1994 P. V. Narasimha Rao 23 December 1994 11 June 1995 A. R. Antulay 11 June 1995 16 May 1996 Sartaj Singh 16 May 1996 1 June 1996 AB Vajpayee Saleem Iqbal Shervani 29 June 1996 9 June 1997 HD Dewe Gowda Inder Kumar Gujral 9 June 1997 19 March 1998 IK Gujral Dalit Ezhilmalai 19 March 1998 14 August 1999 Atal Bihari Vajpayee A. K. Patel 14 August 1999 13 October 1999 N. T. Shanmugam 13 October 1999 27 May 2000 C. P. Thakur 27 May 2000 30 June 2002 Shatrughan Sinha 1 July 2002 29 January 2003 Sushma Swaraj 29 January 2003 22 May 2004 Anbumani Ramadoss 22 May 2004 29 March 2009 Man Mohan Singh Panabaka Lakshmi 29 March 2009 22 May 2009 Ghulam Nabi Azad 28 May 2009 26 May 2014 Harsh Vardhan 26 May 2014 9 November 2014 Narendra Modi Jagat Prakash Nadda 9 November 2014 28 May 2019 Harsh Vardhan 31 May 2019 7 July 2021 Mansukh L. Mandaviya 8th July 2021 Present

