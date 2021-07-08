List of Health Ministers of India: 1947-2021
Health Minister of India: Why in News?
Mansukh Mandaviya has been appointed the new Union Health Minister of India in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Mandaviya also has the charge of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry currently.
He has replaced Dr Harshvardhan who was serving the Health Ministry for the past 2 years.
The Ministry of Health comprises of these departments:
- Department of Health
- Department of Family Welfare
- Department of Health Research
Earlier this also contained the Department of AYUSH but later this was removed in 2014. It was made the Ministry of AYUSH then.
This year the ministry of health is even more crucial with the Delta wave of COVID 19 pandemic. Thus the health ministry's portfolio in itself is a challenge for the one heading it now. Take a look at all the Health Ministers in India since independence.
List of Health Ministers of India: Complete list from 1947-2021
|Name
|Year from
|Year to
|Prime Minister
|Rajkumari Amrit Kaur
|15 August 1947
|16 April 1957
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|D. P. Karmakar
|17 April 1957
|9 April 1962
|Sushila Nayar
|10 April 1962
|13 March 1967
|
Indira Gandhi
|Sripati Chandrasekhar
|13 March 1967
|14 November 1967
|Satya Narayan Sinha
|14 November 1967
|14 February 1969
|Kodardas Kalidas Shah
|14 February 1969
|19 May 1971
|Uma Shankar Dikshit
|19 May 1971
|5 February 1973
|R. K. Khadilkar
|5 February 1973
|9 November 1973
|Karan Singh
|9 November 1973
|24 March 1977
|Raj Narain
|24 March 1977
|1 July 1978
|Morarji Desai
|Morarji Desai
|1 July 1978
|25 January 1979
|
Rabi Ray
|25 January 1979
|14 July 1979
|28 July 1979
|14 January 1980
|Charan Singh
|B. Shankaranand
|16 January 1980
|31 December 1984
|Indira Gandhi
|Mohsina Kidwai
|31 December 1984
|24 June 1986
|
Rajiv Gandhi
|P. V. Narasimha Rao
|24 June 1986
|14 February 1988
|Motilal Vora
|14 February 1988
|24 January 1989
|Ram Niwas Mirdha
|24 January 1989
|4 July 1989
|Rafique Alam
|4 July 1989
|2 December 1989
|Nilamani Routray
|6 December 1989
|20 April 1990
|
VP Singh
|Rasheed Masood
|21 April 1990
|10 November 1990
|Shakeel-Ur-Rehman
|21 November 1990
|20 February 1991
|
Chandrashekhar
|Chandra Shekhar
|20 February 1991
|21 June 1991
|M. L. Fotedar
|21 June 1991
|17 January 1993
|
PV Narismharao
|B. Shankaranand
|18 January 1993
|22 December 1994
|P. V. Narasimha Rao
|23 December 1994
|11 June 1995
|A. R. Antulay
|11 June 1995
|16 May 1996
|Sartaj Singh
|16 May 1996
|1 June 1996
|AB Vajpayee
|Saleem Iqbal Shervani
|29 June 1996
|9 June 1997
|HD Dewe Gowda
|Inder Kumar Gujral
|9 June 1997
|19 March 1998
|IK Gujral
|Dalit Ezhilmalai
|19 March 1998
|14 August 1999
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|A. K. Patel
|14 August 1999
|13 October 1999
|N. T. Shanmugam
|13 October 1999
|27 May 2000
|C. P. Thakur
|27 May 2000
|30 June 2002
|Shatrughan Sinha
|1 July 2002
|29 January 2003
|Sushma Swaraj
|29 January 2003
|22 May 2004
|Anbumani Ramadoss
|22 May 2004
|29 March 2009
|
Man Mohan Singh
|Panabaka Lakshmi
|29 March 2009
|22 May 2009
|Ghulam Nabi Azad
|28 May 2009
|26 May 2014
|Harsh Vardhan
|26 May 2014
|9 November 2014
|
Narendra Modi
|Jagat Prakash Nadda
|9 November 2014
|28 May 2019
|Harsh Vardhan
|31 May 2019
|7 July 2021
|Mansukh L. Mandaviya
|8th July 2021
|Present
