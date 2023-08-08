Observation Test: Spot 3 differences between the cowboy pictures within 11 seconds.

There are several methods to boost general cognitive skills such as exercise and solving puzzles. Doing exercises may get tiresome at some point; but, solving puzzles will never become monotonous.

If you sincerely want to enhance your observation and attention to detail, you should solve at least one spot the difference challenge every day. These puzzles test your eyesight by asking you to discover differences between two almost identical pictures. If you want to see how good your abilities are, play this spot the difference game we present for you today. Let's get started.

Spot 3 differences in 11 seconds

Source: Ganadaksha

The image above is of a cowboy. The two images of the cowboy are almost identical and seem indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find three differences between them. You have to bear the burden of finding the differences between the two pictures. Oh, and you only have 11 seconds to find it. All the best.

Remember, 11 seconds and no more.

If you are unable to identify the difference, don't worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Most Popular | Spot 3 differences in the Mummy picture within 9 seconds. 99% will fail!

Spot the difference solution

Here are the differences between the two cowboy pictures. See them for yourself:

Source: Ganadaksha

You have the greatest pair of eyes if you can spot 12 differences in the duckling picture within 21 seconds.

Spot 3 differences in boy cutting wood picture within 12 seconds!

spot 3 differences in the walking meme picture within 11 seconds!