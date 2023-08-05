Spot 3 differences in boy cutting wood picture within 12 seconds!

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

You have the sharpest eyes on earth if you can spot 1 difference between the strawberry pictures in 3 seconds!

Spot 3 differences in 12 seconds

Source: Find 3 Differences JP

The image above is of boy sitting down and cutting wooden logs with his axe. The two images are almost identical and seem indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find 3 differences between them. You have to bear the burden of finding the difference between the two pictures. Oh, and you only have 12 seconds to find it. All the best.

Remember, 12 seconds and no more.

If you are unable to identify the differences, don't worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Spot the difference solution

Here are the differences between the two boy cutting wood pictures. See it for yourself:

Source: Find 3 Differences JP

