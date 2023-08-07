Spot 3 differences in the Mummy picture within 9 seconds. 99% will fail!

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game that we have prepared for you today. Are you ready? Let’s go.

Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds

Source: Brain Gym International

The image above is of a mummy that has risen from the dead. You can see the moon that is made from cheese, there are bats flying high in the sky. The mummy is walking in the graveyard. Now, the two images may look undistinguishable, but there are 3 differences between the two. You have to find them all within the given time. Oh and you only have 9 seconds to find all of the differences. If you are unable to identify the differences, don't worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Spot the Difference Solution

You had to spot 3 differences between the two mummy pictures within 9 seconds. Here they are:

Source: Brain Gym International

