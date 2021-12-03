Omicron virus symptoms: The Centre's confirmation of two cases of Omicron virus in Karnataka has triggered apprehension among people. However, the Centre has urged the people to remain calm and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour to help contain the spread of the virus.

Omicron Cases in India

The Union Health Ministry was alerted after the two positive cases failed to match the Delta variant. Of the first two confirmed cases in the country, one is a 66-year-old man while the other is a 46-year-old health worker.

Case 1: The 66-year-old man is a South African national who received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. He travelled to Bengaluru with a COVID negative report on November 20 but was tested positive on arrival.

He was asymptomatic and was told to self-isolate. He tested negative on November 23 and flew to Dubai on 27 November 2021. None of his 24 primary and 240 secondary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 2: The 46-year-old man is a doctor at a government hospital in Bengaluru with no travel history. He developed fever and complained of body ache on November 22 and was tested positive on November 22. noting the low CT value, his sample was sent for genome sequencing.

He stayed under Home isolation from November 22-24 and was admitted to the hospital on November 25. He was discharged after three days and his vaccination status is unclear.

All his 13 primary and 205 secondary contacts were tested. Of these, 3 primary and 2 secondary contacts have tested positive for the virus. It is unclear whether they have Omicron strain or not.

What are the symptoms of the Omicron Virus?

So far, no severe symptom such as loss of smell or taste, high temperature or severely blocked nose in the new strain has been noted. All Omicron variant cases have mild symptoms which are as follows:

1- Mild Fever

2- Fatigue

3- Body Aches

4- Severe headache

Experts have observed low CT values in Omicron variant cases.

"How it (Omicron) spreads, we can't say as of now, but there is no need to worry as all the six cases identified so far don't have any major health issues. We have seen the Delta variant, it had intensity, more issues like breathing, such things have not been noticed so far. Symptoms here are mild," said the Karnataka health minister.

Timeline of Omicron Virus

24 November 2021: Several Cases were detected in South Africa's Gauteng Province and Botswana.

26 November 2021: WHO designated B.1.1.529 lineage (Omicron) as a Variant of Concern. Four Countries, namely, Netherland, Israel, Hong Kong and Belgium reported Omicron variant cases.

27 November 2021: Travel-related Omicron variant cases were detected in five more countries-- Australia, Czech Republic, Italy, Germany and England.

28 November 2021: Travel-related Omicron variant cases were detected in two more countries, namely, Denmark and Austria.

29 November 2021: Travel-related cases were detected in four more countries, Canada, Sweden, Spain, and Switzerland.

30 November 2021: Travel-related cases were detected in three more countries, namely, France, Japan, and Portugal.

1 December 2021: Travel-related cases were reported in nine countries. These are Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Norway, Ireland, the USA, Ghana, UAE, and Nigeria.

2 December 2021: Two cases of Omicron variant detected in India.

