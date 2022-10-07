On This Day: Check the important events that happened Worldwide

On This Day : Every day has its significance not because of when it occurs but because of what occurs on that day, worldwide there have been historical events taking place to date yet it's very important for us to be aware of our past which helped us proceed in now!

Here are some facts, featured for us to find out what happened On This Day, October 7.

Starting from the ancient profundities of history, in 1949 the formation of East Germany took place on this day.

Preceding the above, in 1840 William the second became the King of the Netherlands.

Now Shifting to the sheer politics and warfare, one can never forget the commencement of the so-called Operation Enduring Freedom by American and British troops in Afghanistan during the 2000s or the Victory of Hugo Chavez in the Venezuelan Elections in 2012.

Hearts are filled with pride when one remembers the astronomical advancements which made the lunar liberation in 1959 possible.

This day not only witnessed advancements but deaths too as the world of literature lost one of its shiniest gems Allen Edgar Poe in 1849.

Many accomplishments were marked in history on this day in literature too, for example when Toni Morrison won the Nobel Prize in literature and became the first Black American to receive it.

POLITICS

2012

Hugo Chavez won the Venezuela elections on this day.

The Presidential elections were held in Venezuela on 7 October 2012 to select a president for a six-year term outset in January 2013.

After the authorization of a constitutional amendment in 2009 which repealed term limits, Hugo Chávez, representing the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) was eligible to introduce himself again as a competitor after his re-election in 2006.

1952

The birth of Russian politician Vladimir Putin took place on the 7th of October 1952

The politician carried out his role as the president and prime minister of Russia

1949

In 1949, the formation of the Republic of East Germany took place on this day.

The German Democratic Republic was declared when the constitution went into effect in the Soviet occupation zone of Germany that constructed the country of East Germany, which existed alongside West Germany till 1990 , at the time when the two Germanys reunited.

1840

William II, Dutch in full Willem Fredrick George Lodewijk became King of the Netherlands after his father William the first renounced the throne

1792

American politician, planter, Founding Father, and delegate to the U.S. Constitutional Convention George Mason, who was one of the three delegates present who refused to sign the Constitution died on this day.

1765

The Stamp Act Congress assembled in New York City on this day to present the resolutions of “rights and grievances” of the American colonies.

1542

On this day the Catalina Island off the coast of California was discovered by

Portuguese explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo.

WARFARE

2001

Operation Enduring Freedom was commenced by American and British troops in Afghanistan.

The American and British armies commenced air strikes in opposition to Al Qaeda and Taliban targets after the Taliban rejected the handover of Osama bin-Laden.

The international tension in Afghanistan began in 2001 as a repercussion of the 9/ 11 attacks.

The phenomenon took place in three phases.

The initial phase was the toppling of the Taliban, a highly conservative political and religious coalition that ruled Afghanistan and procured refuge for al-Qaeda, perpetrators of the 9/ 11 horror. This lasted for 2 months.

The next stage commenced from 2002 until 2008 and was sealed by a U.S. operation of overcoming the Taliban militarily and restoring the core institutions of the Afghan state.

The final phase consisted of the classic counterinsurgency dogma and was undertaken by U.S. President Barak Obama in 2008 and 2009 with the decision to temporarily boost the U.S. troop existence in Afghanistan.

A more vast troop was employed to execute a strategy of ensuring the people from Taliban incursions and aiding undertakings to reintegrate insurgents into Afghan society.

TV AND ENTERTAINMENT

1996

24-hour news channel Fox News initiated its broadcast on this day.

Australian-American businessman and media tycoon, Rupert Murdoch created the news channel that aired for the first time. Today's most-watched news channel has the slogan Fair and Balanced

Fox news was available in 56 million more homes nationwide by the time of the 2000 presidential elections

1971

The French Connection, William Friedkin directed American crime thriller starring Gene Hackman, banged the box office with its world premieres in New York City and Los Angeles.

Later it won the Oscar for best picture and laid down its name in history for featuring one of the most exhilarating car chase scenes in cinematic history.

1959

The nationwide release of the romantic comedy Pillow Talk happened on this day in the United States, starring actors Rock Hudson and Doris Day.

LITERATURE

1993

Author Toni Morrison won the Nobel Prize for literature for her endeavor and essays about the Black American experience.

She became the first African American woman to obtain this prize in history.

1934

Amiri Baraka, the poet, playwright, essayist and novelist who captured the anger amongst African Americans in his literary work was born on this day.

1849

This day witnesses the death of Edgar Allan Poe, an American short-story writer, poet, and critic who died in Baltimore, Maryland.

His literary work "The Murders in the Rue Morg" commenced the modern detective story genre; along with "The Raven", an 1845 masterpiece marks its place among the best poems in literature.

GENERAL NEWS

1985

The hijack of the Italian cruise ship, the Achille Lauro, was done today by the Members of the Palestine Liberation Front, a small faction headed by Abu Abbas within the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), in the Mediterranean.

Klinghoffer a Jewish-American tourist in a wheelchair, was shot and killed in the occurrence and was pushed overboard, before they surrendered on October 9.

MUSIC

1982

Musical "Cats" Opens On Broadway progressing its prosperity in London (1981),

The musical was applauded at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway with Betty Buckley as Grizabella for the first time and ran for a total of 7,485 performances in New York ending its ride on September 10th 2000.

ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENTS

1959

The mystery of the Dark Side of the Moon was revealed to the Earthlings for the first time Soviet spacecraft Luna 3 took snapshots of the Moon which covered about 70% of the far side of Earth’s natural satellite.

This lunar liberation allowed people on Earth, especially astronomers, to discover 59% of the Moon over time.

1885

Nobel Prize winner Niels Henrik David Bohr was born on this day.

He was a Danish physicist who made remarkable contributions to the study of atomic structure and quantum theory, for which he earned the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922. Bohr was also a known philosopher and an advocate of scientific research.

1826

The first chartered railroad service, Granite Railway, began this day in the United States. Built and Designed by Gridley Bryant an engineer.

It ran for three miles, from Quincy Mass to the Neponset river, with the wooden rails plated with iron laid five feet apart.

The Granite Railway eventually fixed its tracks in New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad.

This day has seen many advances and adversaries alike that compel us to know about these events even more. events even more. A brief study or glimpse of this every day information can enhance our knowledge of various national and international occurrences of the world. Since, General Knowledge or GK plays a major role in every Student's life and most of the competitive exams ask various questions based on general knowledge it makes it all the more important to have this information on our tips for better understanding.