On This Day: World's First Official Airmail Flight Service, Cabinet Mission, Discovery of Pluto, Ramakrishna Birthday and More in History

On February 18, many important events took place in history.

On This Day in History: February 18

1- Mumbai Island was Handed Over to England.

On this day in 1665, the Portuguese handed over Mumbai island to England. The marriage treaty of Charles II of England and Catherine of Braganza, daughter of King John IV of Portugal, was inked on 21 May 1662. Thereafter, the seven islands of Bombay were in possession of the British Empire and were given as part of the dowry.

Today in 1661: England's King Charles II married Portugal's Catherine of Braganza.

As dowry, he was given Bombay & Tangiers.

The King gave away Bombay, as he did not wish to rule the swampy islands, on an annual lease of 10 pounds of gold to East India Company.

Rest is history!

2- Discovery of Pluto.

92 years ago on this day, Clyde W. Tombaugh discovered Pluto. At the time, he was going through photographs that were taken a month earlier. It is a dwarf planet in the Kuiper belt and is the first and largest object in the Kuiper belt to be discovered.

Seen in these images from @NASANewHorizons' 2015 flyby, Pluto's "heart" is named Tombaugh Regio in honor of American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh (1906-1997). Tombaugh discovered Pluto in 1930.

3- Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa Birth Anniversary.

Ramakrishna was a Bengali saint who was considered as an avatar by many in 19th century Bengal. He was born in 1836 in Kamarpukur village, Hooghly district, West Bengal. Ramakrishna exemplified the bhakti dimension of 'Shakta Universalism'.

4- Indian Home Rule Society Established.

On this day in 1905, the Indian Home Rule Society was founded in London. The society established by Shyamji Krishna Varma opposed the British Colonial Rule in India.

In 1905 Shyamji Krishna Varma Founded Indian Home Rule Society In London . Later Shyamji Krishna Varma Went to Paris and Worked For Indian Independence

5- World's First Official Airmail Flight Service Started in India.

111 years ago, World's first official airmail flight service was started. The flight took 6,500 letters and postcards from Bamrauli to Naini, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. French pilot Henry Pequet flew the first official airmail flight from Allahabad to Naini Junction.

World's first Air Mail started during Maha Kumbh !!

World's 1st official airmail flight service began in India #OnThisDay in 1911.

6- Toni Morrison Birthday.

On this day in 1931, Nobel laureate Toni Morrison was born in Lorain, Ohio. Her critically acclaimed Song of Solomon (1977) brought her much-needed attention and the National Book Critics Circle Award. She won Pulitzer Prize for Beloved (1987) in 1988.

7- Cabinet Mission to India.

The Cabinet Mission was a high-powered mission sent to India in 1946 by the then British Prime Minister Clement Atlee to discuss the transfer of power from the British government to the Indian leadership. The mission aimed at granting independence to India along with preserving its unity.

The Cabinet Mission of 1946 of India discussed the transfer of power from the British Government. It proposed that there shall be a Union of India which was to be empowered to deal with defense, foreign affairs and communication.

8- First Church of Scientology.

Despite numerous controversies, a new religious movement emerged in response to the thought of the American author L. Ron Hubbard. In 1954, the first Church of Scientology was established.

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature.

9- Bandit Queen Released From Jail.

The legendary Bandit Queen, Phoolan Devi, was released from jail after a decade in 1993. Born into the Mallah caste of fishermen, Phoolan Devi became a bandit after she was raped multiple times by her husband. She even robbed and killed upper-caste Thakurs to avenge the murder of her lover. At the age of 37, she was assassinated by a shooting in New Delhi.

Finally, in 1983 Phoolan Devi agreed to a conditional surrender, and spent ten years in prison. After her release, she was elected Member of Parliament for Mirzapur in 1996... She was still serving as an MP when she was assassinated in 2001, in revenge for the Behmai massacre.

10- Samjhauta Express Bombings.

Samjhauta Express, a twice-weekly train service connecting Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan was bombed in 2007 near Panipat around midnight on 18 February. Nearly 70 people lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

A series of bomb blasts occurred during 2004-2008

Malegaon blasts

Samjhauta Express

26/11 Mumbai Taj Attack..



A series of bomb blasts occurred during 2004-2008

Malegaon blasts

Samjhauta Express

26/11 Mumbai Taj Attack..

UAPA, which was by now the primary legislative enactment for 'terrorist activities', was amended in 2008. An NIA was also created through the NIA Act, 2008.

Other events on this day

1- Bhartiya Gyanpeeth Institute' was established in 1944.

2- Former Maharashtra Governor C. Subramaniam was conferred Bharat Ratna by the Government of India in 1998.

3- The then Minister of Commerce, Ramakrishna Hegde, launched the India Brand Equity Fund (IBEF) in 1999.

On This Day in History: Birthdays

1486: Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya Devji alias Gaurang - Vaishnav saint of Bengal

1823: Gopal Hari Deshmukh - Indian activist, social reformer, and writer

1836: Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa - Bengali saint

1838: Ernst Mach - Austrian physicist

1894: Rafi Ahmed Kidwai - Indian Independence activist and Islamic socialist

1899: Jainarain Vyas - first Chief Minister of Rajasthan, freedom fighter and social reformer

1911: Captain Vasudev Belvalkar - novelist

1918: Gopal Krishna Adig - Kannada poet

1925: Krishna Sobati - Hindi author

1931: Swaraj Paul - British-based business magnate and philanthropist

1933: Yoko Ono - Japanese/American singer-songwriter

1954: John Travolta - American actor, singer, producer

1967: Roberto Baggio - Italian footballer

1974: Yevgeny Kafelnikov - Russian tennis player

1975: Yogesh Shyam - Soccer player

On This Day in History: Deaths

1266: Nasiru'd-din Muhammad Shah I - Sultan of Tyghlaq dynasty

1294: Kublai Khan - Mongolian Emperor

1546: Martin Luther - German monk, priest, leader of the Protestant Reformation

1564: Michelangelo - Italian painter, sculptor

1871: Vishnubuwa Brahamchari - first missionary of Hindu religion

1906: John Batterson Stetson - founder of the John B. Stetson Company

1967: J. Robert Oppenheimer - American physicist

1975: Syed Nazir Ali - Cricketer

1992: Vasantrao Karnik - Journalist

1997: Jnan Prakash Ghosh - Harmonium and Tabla player

