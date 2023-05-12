Only highly observant people can spot the racoon hidden among pandas in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically. These tests help you determine how smart you actually are.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. They require you to sit and go through hundreds of questions, each that you have to answer honestly. Sounds boring, right? Luckily, there is another exciting and fun way to test your IQ.

Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. and we have one ready for you. Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser- Spot the racoon among pandas in 5 seconds

Let’s take a good look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

As you can see from the image above, a group of pandas is just lounging around in, what looks like, a park. If you count the total number of animals in the picture, you will come up with the number 16. However, there are only 15 pandas in this picture. Maybe we counted wrong? No, we did not. There are 15 pandas out of the 16 animals present in the picture. The reason why there is this discrepancy in the numbers is that there is a racoon hidden in the group.

The goal of this brain teaser puzzle is to spot the racoon among the pandas within the time limit. As you probably already know, the time limit for this puzzle is set to 5 seconds. We are sorry for the limited time, but this puzzle is easy to solve (only if you are a highly observant individual). Now, set your timer to 5 seconds and get, set, go. All the best.

This puzzle picture is a test of your observation skills, and you can easily spot the racoon hidden among the pandas in less than 5 seconds if you have good observation skills. Having good observation skills in today’s world is really important. It is important to notice and observe things going on around you, or else you will be called ignorant or careless.

Anyway, back to today’s brain teaser. Have you found the racoon yet? If you have not, then take a deep breath, clear your head, and try again. We believe that the timer is about to come to an end. Hurry up.

3…

2…

And 1.

Time’s up. Were you able to spot the racoon among the pandas in 5 seconds? If you were, then congratulations. You indeed possess great observation skills. Scroll down for the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the racoon hidden among the pandas within 5 seconds. Here is the naughty racoon:

Source: Bright Side

