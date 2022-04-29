Optical Illusion: How many horses can you see?

Optical Illusion: A seemingly unbelievable optical illusion has gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens in splits. The optical illusion shows several horses on a mountain top, but no one is really sure how many horses are in the image.

Take a look at the image below.





READ | Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden animal in less than two minutes?

How many horses can you see? Three? Five? Seven?

The image posted by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has kept the netizens both confused and occupied. The website shared the optical illusion with an answer. It says there are seven horses, including some partial horses (such as the rear and front parts of the horse).

READ | Optical Illusion: Check your mental age based on what you see first

Still can't find all of the horses? Don't worry. We are revealing it here for you.

"One on the left looking out, and in the middle four faces are clustered close together - in that group the brown nose of one (second from left) covers the right side of the face of the one crouched lowest. To the right is a small horse standing sideways, and above it is the rear of the seventh," says the website.

You might be interested in taking a look at the below-mentioned optical illusions: A cat and a moose are concealed in the viral optical illusion. What animal do you see?

Optical Illusion: This remarkable piece of art reveals a lot about you!