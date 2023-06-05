Optical Illusion: Can you identify the hidden number in the picture in 6 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions pictures are mind-bending images that contain hidden details and are created in such a way that it tricks the human visual system i.e. the eyes and the brain.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that visual illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

One such mind-bending optical illusion asking netizens to identify a hidden number has left netizens scratching their heads.

Only those with excellent observation skills stand a chance to identify the hidden number.

Are you one of the chosen few on the planet?

Let’s find out.

You are an optical illusion champion if you can find a doll among the penguins in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Number in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts a spiral image which holds a secret number within it.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the hidden number.

This tricky challenge requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to identify the hidden number.

It is one of the simplest ways to test your observation skills.

The hidden number has expertly blended with the picture making it hard to identify at first glance.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the hidden number within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you identified the number?

Few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you could identify the number within the time limit?

Congratulations to those who have identified the number, you really have exceptional observation skills.

Curious to know where the hidden number is?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find the Hidden Number in 6 Seconds - Solution

The hidden number present in the image is 20.

To see the hidden number you need to focus on the centre of the image and gradually move your head backwards, till your eyes are at least 15-20 centimetres away from the image.

Recommended Reading:

Picture Puzzle IQ Challenge: Only Highly Intelligent People Can Identify the Safest Door for Exit in 13 Seconds!