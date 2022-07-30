Optical Illusion: Can you spot the Hidden Chameleon within 15 seconds? Attempt Now

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the hidden chameleon in this optical illusion image? Take a close look at the picture and try to spot the hidden chameleon within 15 seconds. Start Now.

Optical Illusion Image

Take a look at the optical illusion image below

This image was captured by Sam Rowley, a 20-year-old biology student on the island of Madagascar. In this beautifully captured image, we can see dense foliage on a lazy afternoon on the island of Madagascar. There is something else in this image that is going to interest you.

Today’s optical illusion challenge is to find the hidden chameleon in this image and you have got 15 seconds to do that. It will be a great test of your observation skills.

Let’s get started.

Can you find the hidden chameleon within 15 seconds?

Some of our readers were able to solve it within 11 seconds. Are you able to do it faster?

Did you spot the chameleon in the picture?

No?

Don’t worry, we will provide some hints below that will help you identify the hidden chameleon in the image.

Optical Illusion Test - Hints

Here are some hints to help you identify the hidden chameleon

Hint 1: It is looking at you

Hint 2: Try observing the image from top to bottom. You will be able to identify the chameleon.

The clock is ticking…

Not able to spot the chameleon yet?

Here is one major hint that might help you.

The chameleon has camouflaged with the surroundings and has taken on the same colour as that of the leaves.

Are you able to find the chameleon now?

I believe most of you might have successfully solved this optical illusion image now.

Congratulations to those who could find the chameleon in this optical illusion picture. You have excellent observation skills and can use this to your advantage in your studies, jobs etc.

For those who cannot find the chameleon, do not get disheartened; scroll below for the answer.

Here’s the image.

We hope you had a good time testing your observation skills to solve this optical illusion. For more such optical illusion tests, please stay connected with us.