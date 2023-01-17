Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a butterfly in the flowers within 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which mean to mock or trick. Optical illusions are great at tricking the minds of people.

According to studies, optical illusions are helpful in understanding the functioning of human brain.

Scientists have been able to identify which parts of the brain are activated when people engage with optical illusions based on the information gained from studies on the effects of optical illusions on the brain.

Besides helping scientists in research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for the brain.

Optical illusions are also helpful in enhancing your observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find a lizard in the forest in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Butterfly among Flowers in 7 Seconds

Source: Hope Grove Nurseries

The image shared above depicts a flower garden scene where you need to find a butterfly among the flowers within 7 seconds.

It is a good test of your observation skills and the time element brings in the competitiveness in the challenge.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, there are more advanced methods available.

If you want to know your actual IQ levels, professionally-designed IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the eagle in the alpine forest within 9 seconds?

Did You Find the Butterfly in 7 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a butterfly and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

To solve this optical illusion challenge, you must be detailed oriented with good observation skills.

Have you spotted the butterfly?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the butterfly in the picture.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The butterfly can be anywhere in the image.

Half of the allotted time is already over.

Only few seconds are remaining.

The countdown has started.

Tick.. Tock..

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you have found the butterfly?

Curious to know where it is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Butterfly in 7 Seconds - Solution

The butterfly can be spotted at the left side of the image just above the center. It is pink in colour which made it blend in with the flowers and difficult to spot at first glance.

Here are some more challenges that you’ll love solving:

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a bunny in the room within 11 seconds?

Seek and Find: Can you find a moth in the picture within 5 seconds?