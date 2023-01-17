Optical Illusion Test: Can you find a lizard in the forest in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

Optical illusions have the special ability to capture the user’s attention for a period of time. Optical illusions are also beneficial for improving cognitive and observational skills.

With regular practice, one can become an expert at solving optical illusions.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a bunny in the room within 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find a Lizard in the Forest in 5 Seconds

Source: Play Buzz

Optical illusions are one of the simplest methods for determining one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other advanced methods by which intelligence can be measured.

Professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to determine your actual IQ levels if you want to know them.

The above image tests your observation skills by asking you to spot a lizard in the forest within 5 seconds.

You can also share the same with your friends and family to see who has the best observation skills.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a bird in the wooden logs within 9 seconds?

Did You Spot the Lizard in 5 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find a lizard in the forest within 5 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills and attention to detail will be able to spot the lizard within the allotted time.

Have you spotted the lizard?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the lizard hiding in the forest.

Time is running out, better hurry up.

You only have a few seconds left with you now.

The countdown has started.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

That’s the end of the time limit.

How many of you were able to locate the lizard within the time limit?

Wondering where the lizard is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the lizard in 5 Seconds - Solution

The lizard can be spotted on the left side of the image; it is a grayish-colored lizard that is hiding under the stone.

Also, Try:

Optical Illusion Test: Only a genius can find a caterpillar among sushi rolls in 7 seconds. Can you?

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences within 21 seconds?