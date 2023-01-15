Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a bird in the wooden logs within 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

What makes optical illusions so unique is their capacity to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time.

Optical illusions are also beneficial for improving cognitive and observational skills.

With regular practice, one can quickly become an expert at solving optical illusion challenges.

Do you want to test the level of your observation skills?

Then, attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a bird in the doormat within 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Bird Among Wooden Logs in 9 Seconds

The image shared above depicts wooden logs stacked together and you are asked to find a bird within these wooden logs in 9 seconds.

It is a good test of your observation skills. The addition of the time element further adds to the competitiveness of the challenge.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. It is a good way to test your intelligence, but if you want to know your actual IQ levels, professionally designed advanced IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the eagle in the alpine forest within 9 seconds?

Did You Find the Bird in 9 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a bird and you have 9 seconds to spot it.

To solve this optical illusion challenge, you must be detailed oriented with good observation skills.

Have you spotted the bird?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the bird in the picture.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Half of the allotted time is already over.

Only four to five seconds are remaining.

The countdown has started.

Tick.. Tock..

5..

4..

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit has expired.

Wondering where the bird is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Bird in 9 Seconds - Solution

The bird can be seen on the right side from the centre of the image. To make it easier to identify, it is marked with a circle.

