Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a penguin among the pelicans in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The central theme of optical illusions is tricking human minds.

Optical illusions have been around for many centuries, but they came into prominence in the last century, when they were used extensively to capture people’s attention by tricking their minds.

It is also an effective way to enhance your observation skills.

Ready to test your observation skill now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Penguin among Pelicans in 7 Seconds

Optical illusions are a great way to test the levels of intelligence and observation skills of an individual. But it is not the only way to determine the intelligence of an individual.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

The key to solving such problems is having good observation skills, which can be developed with practice.







The image shared above is a simple way to test your observational skills and intelligence by asking you to spot a penguin among the pelicans within 7 seconds.

Did You Find the Penguin in 7 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you was to find a penguin among the pelicans in 7 seconds.

This is an easy challenge and solving this optical illusion challenge requires a person to have good observation skills and an eye for detail.

Have you spotted the penguin?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the penguin hiding among the pelicans.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Almost half of the allotted time is already over, and you have 2-3 seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the penguin within the time limit?

Wondering where on earth the penguin is hiding among the pelicans.

Then check out the solution below.

Find Penguin among Pelicans in 7 Seconds - Solution

The penguin is located on the right side of the image, a little away from the centre.

