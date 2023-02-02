Optical Illusion: Do you know enough about centipedes? We’ll let you know, but first, find the hidden centipede!

All our lives we focus more on the big, grand things that we often forget to acknowledge and appreciate the tiny things that matter. The same is the case when we admire nature. While looking at fully blossomed flowers, we forget to admire the beauty of tiny lilies and buds. Often, while admiring the leaves, branches, and trunks of huge trees like the banyan, we often mistakenly crush the beneficial grass and herbs beneath our feet. Additionally, while admiring the valor and power of huge animals, we forget to appreciate the tiny creatures God has created.

Let us talk about one such tiny creature today, the centipede!

Have you ever closely looked at a centipede? Yes, they look creepy, but the following facts may make you think that even creepy insects like the centipede can also be amazing in their own ways. But hey, everything comes with a price, even enlightenment does. Let’s trade today! We will enlighten you with some amazing facts about centipedes, and you will have to help us find the hidden centipede in the picture below. Are you ready for it?

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple. We will be presenting five facts about centipedes that you may not have known before. As a special treat to our dear readers, we will be presenting the first three facts in the very beginning, and the rest of the two after you finish the challenge.

Now, the key to focus on right now is that there is one more twist to the challenge. We can hear what you just said in your mind and yes, it is the time limit!

You will get 10 seconds to find the hidden centipede in this image! Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start just when the timer asks you to start and stop when it tells you to stop. Now that you know all the rules, you are all set to start!

Fact 1:

The insects shouldn’t be named “Centipede”.

Yes, you read it right. Centipede literally means “having a hundred legs”. However, centipedes can actually have anywhere from 15 pairs of legs to 177 pairs of legs!

Fact 2:

Centipedes can have very long lifespans!

A centipede can live as long as 5-6 years. This lifespan is a lot more than the lifespans of other arthropods.

Fact 3:

They are carnivorous beings!

Centipedes can eat all the spiders, tiny insects, and pests in your house.

Now that we have fulfilled our promise, it’s time for you to fulfill your promise. Start the timer for 10 seconds on your phone.

Find the hidden centipede!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Time stops!







Here is the hidden centipede!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Well done, readers!

Here are the other two facts we promised you about!

Fact 4:

Centipedes look creepy, but they are not very dangerous!

Yes, we know that it is hard to believe that centipedes are not as dangerous as they seem. They do have jaws that are poisonous, but it is hard for them to pierce through human skin with their jaws.

Fact 5:

Are you a night owl? So are centipedes!

Yes, centipedes are night owls. It is hard to find a centipede roaming here and there in the daytime.

Wasn’t it a good deal readers? Enlightenment in exchange for moments of having fun together?

It was a win-win for both of us! Bingo!

