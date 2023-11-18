Only eagle eyed persons can spot the green sneaker in the picture in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.
Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.
Are you someone with excellent attention to detail?
Let’s find out!
Also read:
You have HD eyes if you can spot the different umbrella in 5 seconds!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Green Sneaker in 7 Seconds
Source: Brightside
In the image shared above, readers are presented with the challenge of finding a green sneaker among the bunch of shoes.
It is not easy to spot it at first glance.
Will you be able to spot it in 7 seconds?
Your time starts now!
This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the green shoe, the higher your visual skills are.
Check the image carefully.
Have you found the green sneaker?
Time is running out.
Also read:
Genius IQ Test: Only high IQ individuals can solve this picture puzzle in 9 seconds!
If you look closely at the image, you might spot it faster than others.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking.
Those readers who have spotted the green sneaker deserve a huge round of applause for their outstanding effort.
You people have the highest level of visual skills.
Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.
Also read:
Spot 3 differences between the ninja pictures in 8 seconds!
Find Green Sneaker in 7 Seconds: Solution
The green sneaker can be found on the bottom left side of the picture.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
Recommended Reading
Genius IQ Test: Find the value of raincoat, gloves and boot in 10 seconds!
Can you spot 3 differences between the Statue of Liberty pictures in 14 seconds?