Only the sharpest pair of eyes can spot a cactus in the toy store in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial in improving attention span and enhancing concentration.

Additionally, optical illusions can be a fun and engaging way to learn about visual perception and how our brains work.

Do you have a sharp eye?

Let’s find out with this quick challenge.

Also Read: You are an optical illusion champion if you can find a doll among the penguins in 8 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find Cactus in 8 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a toy store scene in which various kinds of stuffed toys are seen.

There is a cactus hiding somewhere in the toy store and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden cactus in 8 seconds.

If you pay attention to the image, you can identify the cactus quickly.

Did you see the cactus?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot anything that resembles a cactus.

Only a few seconds remaining.

Three… Two… One….

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the sharp-eyed readers have spotted the cactus in the toy store.

Those who couldn’t spot the cactus within the time limit need not get disappointed.

You can always improve your skills by practising such challenges regularly.

Regular practice boosts concentration and attention which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges.

Curious to know where the cactus is?

Then check out the solution below.

Also Read: Do you have superhero vision? Spot 6 differences in 13 seconds!

Find Hidden Cactus in 8 Seconds - Answer

If you observe the image attentively the hidden cactus can be spotted on the top right side of the picture.

Must Try: People with high IQ can answer how a deaf man purchased flowers in 9 seconds!