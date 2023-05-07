Optical Illusion: You Have the Eyes of An Owl If You Find The Hidden Word In 7 Seconds? 

An optical illusion is a captivating phenomenon that both rouses and confuses the observer. Optical illusions can be a natural or artificial occurrence that arises when there’s a discrepancy in the visual cortex. The eyes and the brain receive mixed signals, and the viewer ends up seeing something entirely different than is real.

The ability to gain back control of your senses and differentiate between illusion and reality is an understated aspect of your brain. Only the smartest individuals with the best vision can easily overlook optical illusions. On that note, we bring you this hidden word optical illusion challenge.

Hidden Word Optical Illusion Test

The eyes receive light and transform it into electrical signals which are sent to the brain. That is how we see things. The brain forms an image based on the signals received. But what happens when multiple or mixed signals are received? The brain forms muddled or confusing pictures, and the process is called an optical illusion. A desert mirage is a good example of nature’s optical illusion.

Optical illusion tests are also a great tool for measuring one’s intelligence level. On top, they are fun, simple and highly accessible. You can take the test anywhere anytime. Take a look at the following picture to see where you are on the intelligence spectrum. Only a person with the eyes of an owl will be able to spot the hidden word among the owls in 7 Seconds.

Spot The Hidden Word in 7 Seconds!

Image Source: Buzzfeed

A word is masterly hidden in the above optical illusion picture. You must locate the word in 7 seconds to see how smart you are.

You’ll need a relaxed mind and the entirety of your vision to find the word. So focus!

Are you ready? Let’s get going then!

Your time starts now!

Find The Hidden Cat Optical Illusion Answer

Ok, time’s over now. Hopefully, you found the hidden word before the deadline. Check the answer to the hidden word optical illusion below.

In the centre of the image, SEAS is the word hidden

The many shapes give the illusion of a moving picture as you observe carefully, but that’s impossible as we know.

If you struggled to solve this challenge, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many people find optical illusions mind-melting. It’s not necessary that everyone has good observation skills,

maybe you have good analytical skills. But you can enhance your general intelligence with regular practice of optical illusion tests. Your focus, memory and concentration also improve.

Did you have fun solving this optical illusion Test? Be sure to tell us in the comments.