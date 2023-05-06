Optical Illusion: Only an Eagle-Eyed Individual Can Spot A Cat Hidden Among The Owls In 19 Seconds?

An optical illusion is a fascinating occurrence that both excites and confuses the observer. Optical illusions are natural or artificial phenomena that arise when there’s a clash between the eyes and the brain. The viewer perceives something entirely different from reality. The ability to snap back and be able to differentiate what’s real and what’s fake depends on your brain power.

Some people have incredible observation skills, others have good analytical skills. There’s no ability out there that you can’t develop with practice. Keeping that in mind, we bring you this optical illusion test to enhance your observation skills and intelligence.

Hidden Cat Optical Illusion Test

The eyes convert light into electrical signals which are sent to the brain which forms the image and allows us to witness this beautiful world. But sometimes there’s a discrepancy that causes us to see multiple things or objects that aren’t there. A mirage in the desert is a great example of a natural optical illusion.

Optical illusion tests are also a brilliant way of judging your intelligence. And the best thing is that you can do them anywhere, anytime. On top of making you smarter, optical illusions are also quite fun to solve.

Take a look at the following picture to see where you stand on the intelligence spectrum. Only the fastest and the brightest minds can spot the hidden cat among the owls in 19 seconds. Try it yourself

Spot The Hidden Cat Among the Owls in 19 Seconds!

Image Source: Dudolf

A kitty cat is hiding in the group of owls. It is upset and doesn’t want to return. But the wild is no place for a domestic cat. You must locate your cat and bring it to safety before it gets hurt.

You’ll need a calm mind to use 100% of your observation power. So relax, take a deep breath and focus.

You have 19 seconds. The cat is hiding among the group of owls. Find it within the time limit.

Your time starts now!

Find The Hidden Cat Optical Illusion Answer

Ok, the clock’s run out now. Hopefully, you found the cat in time and rescued it. Check the answer to the hidden cat optical illusion below.

The cat is hidden towards the centre right of the picture.

Most people struggle to solve optical illusions. But with regular practice, you’ll get better in no time. Your focus, concentration and memory will improve along with your IQ level.

Did you have fun solving this optical illusion Test? Be sure to tell us in the comments.