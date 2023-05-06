Optical Illusion For IQ Test: Can You Find The Dragon ‘Mushu’ Hidden Among Aladdin’s Parrot Image Within 13 Seconds?

An optical illusion is a visual experience that seems to deviate from reality or a hallucination that alters visual perception. It assesses mental qualities such as creativity and keen observational skills. As a result, mental clarity, problems with short-term memory, and the ability of brain cells to communicate with one another will all deteriorate. Find the red dragon Mushu hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Red Dragon Hidden In The Picture?

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined illusion can reveal a wealth of information about the brain's functioning and power.

Look for the optical illusion answer here:

An optical illusion is a problem that requires imagination. As a result, you will become better at analysis and decision-making with each trial. The brain game will also improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills.

The goal for you is to spot the red dragon hidden in the picture. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 13 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Optical Illusion shows a non-uniformly divided image of the parrot from Aladdin in the picture. And your task is to find the red dragon, Mushu. Now, divide the image into sections and do not miss any clues. Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to conclude this optical illusion.

Coming back to the picture…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

If you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to know about Mushu.

Source: Mulan & Aladdin, Walt Disney

Had fun? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh.