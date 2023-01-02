Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find a sleeping baby in this image within 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens and their popularity can be gauged by the number of users who eagerly wait for solving optical illusion puzzles.

The uncanny ability to trick our brains makes optical illusions much sought after.

Optical illusions also help in understanding your levels of perception and regular practice of such illusion challenges can enhance your observation skills and situational awareness.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Then, attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a genius can find the fox in the forest within 9 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion - Find Sleeping Baby in 15 Seconds

Source: ChannelMum.com

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

The image shared above shows a bunch of babies playing happily. Among all these jolly babies there is one baby who has dozed off.

The challenge for you is to find the sleeping baby in this image within 15 seconds.

Seek and Find: Only a genius can find an octopus in this image within 8 seconds. Can you?

Did You Find the Sleeping Baby in 15 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a sleeping baby in 15 seconds.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

This test is designed to determine how quickly your brain responds to such situations.

It also increases your mental capacity, boosts your confidence, and sharpens your observation skills.

Have you spotted the sleeping baby?

No?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the sleeping baby.

Individuals with good observation skills will find this challenge interesting.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Did you find the sleeping baby?

Half of the time is over.

Have you seen the sleeping baby now?

Tick.. Tock..

You have only a few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you managed to see the sleeping baby?

Curious to know where it is?

Check out the solution below.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences within 59 seconds?

Find Sleeping Baby in 15 Seconds - Solution

The baby can be seen on the right side of the image and seems to be in deep sleep. The location is marked by a circle.