Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Star hidden on top of a Christmas Tree in 25 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Star is hiding somewhere inside the Jungle.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% of People can spot a hidden Star on top of a Christmas Tree

Image Source: Tree2mydoor

The above image is a puzzle shared by Tree2mydoor inside which there are 150 Christmas Trees. Out of these 150 Christmas trees, only one has a star on top. Can you spot which one? The illusion challenges the viewers to spot the star by asking “Which tree has a star?”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Star in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Star in 25 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Star, then we are here to help you find the tree with a star. You need to look closely at the Christmas trees and their decorations. The Star is hiding on top of a tree on the left side of the image. For your ease, we have highlighted the Star in the image given below:

Image Source: Tree2mydoor

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Star hidden in the Jungle. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Star hidden inside this optical illusion image?

