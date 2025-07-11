Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information. Recently, a viral optical illusion challenge has captivated the Internet. It is making people scratch their heads in disbelief. Puzzle solvers have been challenged to find the number "993" in the number grid in 6 seconds. The catch is that it is lost in the sea of 998. Are you an expert puzzler with keen eyes? Then this optical illusion puzzle challenge is for you. Optical Illusion challenges are simple tools to test your observation skills and intelligence. In this optical illusion picture, the number 993 is hiding in plain sight. Only 1% of people with eagle eyes can find “993” in 6 seconds. Ready to test your eyes? Let’s get started!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 1% With High IQ Can Find the Odd Figure in 7 Seconds! How Do Optical Illusions Work? Optical illusions exploit the tendency of our brain to fill in the missing pieces of information. Cleverly designed images test this inherent weakness of our brains by manipulating colours and patterns or altering the light to create an illusion. Optical illusions are not only fun to solve but can also be a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing. Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people. IQ Test: Only Someone With High IQ Can Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds! Optical Illusion: Find the Number "993" in 6 Seconds Source: X This image depicts an 11 by 11 grid containing the number 998. However, there is an exception. There is "993" hiding among the 998s.

The challenge is quite simple: you must find the number “993” within 6 seconds! While it may appear easy for those with excellent observation skills and sharp brains, others may need more time to find the hidden number. The red background makes it tough to spot the hidden number; readers need to check all the parts of the image to identify it. Having a tough time finding the number? A hint will help ease your search. And the hint is: the number is not on the left side of the grid. Hurry up! Final few seconds to go! Look at the image one final time. And… Time’s up. How many of you were able to successfully spot the hidden number in the picture? Congratulations if you are among those who did; you people have the highest level of visual acuity. Those who couldn’t find the different number can check out the solution below.