Optical Illusion: Only the most attentive individuals will be able to spot a feather in the room in 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The central theme of all optical illusions is that they trick your mind. The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so alluring.

Furthermore, optical illusions can help improve cognitive abilities and observational skills.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to understand optical illusions.

Do you want to put your observation skills to the test?

Then try this optical illusion challenge right now.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the hidden ghost in the room within 5 seconds?

Optical illusion - Find Hidden Feather in the Room in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the most straightforward tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion test is all about finding a hidden feather in the room within 9 seconds.

In the image shared above you can see a living room scene with tastefully decorated furniture and ornamental plants.

Hiding in plain sight in the room is one feather and your task is to find the feather within 7 seconds.

If you are not able to find the feather within the time limit, do not worry, we appreciate the efforts that you made and will be providing the solution in the end.

But, in order to realise the true potential of your observation skill, you should not check the solution first.

That is a fair way of identifying your skill level.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the hidden hare in the forest within 7 seconds?

Did You Find the Feather in 7 Seconds?

The users are asked to find the hidden feather in the picture within 7 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the feather within the time limit.

Have you spotted the feather?

Look at the picture carefully, the feather can be present anywhere in the image.

To find the feather within the time limit you need to check all the areas of the image carefully and see if you spot anything that looks like a feather.

Hurry up; only a little time is remaining.

How many of you have spotted the feather?

And...

Time’s up.

Wondering where the feather is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Feather in 7 Seconds - Solution

The hidden feather can be seen on a pot at the extreme left side of the image. It is different in appearance from the other leaves in the pot.

