Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the hidden ghost in the room within 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking the human brain and eyes.

Despite the wide range in attention spans among today's population, optical illusions have been able to not only get people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more.

One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find a hidden ghost in the party room in 5 seconds.

Optical Illusion Test - Find Hidden Ghost in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above you see a party scene where people are enjoying their time. But did you miss something else?

As the title suggests, there is a hidden ghost in this image, and you have 5 seconds to spot it.

It will be a good test of your observation skills.

Did You Find the Hidden Ghost in 5 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are an excellent way to test the observation skills and intelligence of an individual.

Studies suggest that regular practice of optical illusions is highly beneficial in enhancing concentration and improving cognitive abilities.

Have you spotted the ghost?

Solving this challenge requires you to focus on the image and try to scan all the areas of the image to spot any shape closely resembling the ghost.

Hurry up, almost half of the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Did you find the ghost yet?

Not much time left.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the ghost in the room?

Curious to know where the ghost is?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Ghost in 5 Seconds - Solution

The ghost can be seen on the left side of the image where it is present beneath the shoes of a woman attending the party.

The woman is wearing a teal-coloured dress. The location is marked on the image.

