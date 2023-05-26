Optical Illusion: Only the sharpest eyes can spot a cat in the grass in 8 seconds. Do you have them?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

We tend to see a perception of reality formed in our brain due to the brain's ability to fill in the gaps in the information obtained by our eyes.

Neuroscientists have used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis seem to be better at problem-solving and observation skills than their peers.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Cat in Grass in 8 Seconds

Source: Play Buzz

The image shared above challenges you to find a hidden cat in the grass in 8 seconds.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the cat.

This is an excellent way of testing your observation skills and attentiveness.

To solve this difficult challenge, participants must concentrate very hard on the image in order to spot the cat.

The cat has expertly blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot quickly.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the cat within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the cat?

Few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Now, how many of you could spot the cat within the time limit?

Curious to know where the cat is?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Cat in Grass in 8 Seconds - Solution

The cat that you are looking for is sitting on the right side of the image, near the stones, its fur colour blends perfectly with the soil and dry grass, making it almost impossible to detect at first glance.

