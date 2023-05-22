Optical Illusion: You have hunter’s eyes if you can spot a pig among faces in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

We tend to see a perception of reality formed in our brain due to the brain's ability to fill in the gaps in the information obtained by our eyes.

Neuroscientists have used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis go on to develop better problem-solving abilities and observation skills than their peers.

Want to test how observant you are?

Then find a pig hiding among faces in 5 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find Pig among Faces in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a group of faces, and hidden among those faces is a pig.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to find the pig.

It is an excellent way to test your observation skills.

Spotting a pig in the crowd of faces is a difficult challenge.

The pig has expertly blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot quickly.

The users need to focus on the image really hard to spot the pig.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the pig within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the pig?

Few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you could spot the pig successfully within the time limit?

Those who could deserve a huge round of applause. You have a sharp set of eyes and a razor-sharp mind.

Those who are still searching for the pig can stop looking now.

Curious to know where the pig is?

Then, check out the solution provided below.

Find Pig in 5 Seconds - Solution

The pig can be seen on the right side of the image, it is identified by its facial structure and pointed ears that make it appear different from the faces.

