Optical Illusion: You have telescopic vision if you can spot the cat on the pavement in 10 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusion pictures have taken the Internet by storm and netizens are wanting more to fill their insatiable desire to solve such visual puzzles.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that visual illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

While it serves as a means of entertainment and a test of skill for some, for others like research scientists, optical illusions are a means of testing the way our visual system functions.

Some individuals possess sharper observation skills than others enabling them to observe objects that ordinary people cannot spot at first glance.

Are you one of those?

Try this quick challenge to find out!

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Cat in 10 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above is recently going viral on the internet because of a hidden cat on the pavement.

The cat is not visible at the first glance in the picture.

The netizens are scratching their heads unable to spot a cat on the pavement.

Let’s see if you are one of those rare people on the planet who possess extraordinary observation capabilities by which you can spot the hidden cat in 10 seconds.

The key to solving this baffling optical illusion test is paying close attention to the image and checking out all the areas to see if you can spot something that resembles a cat.

Did you manage to spot the cat within the time limit?

If you did, you have a telescopic vision just like the eagles and falcons and deserve appreciation for your superior observation skills.

Some of you might be curious to know where the little feline is hiding, right?

No more waiting.

Check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Cat in 10 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen on the left of the image, the whole cat is not visible but some parts of its body and paws are visible. Take a look.

