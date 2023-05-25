Optical Illusion: Only 3% people can spot a duck hidden in the resort in 8 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are the latest craze among netizens and their popularity can be gauged by the number of users who eagerly wait for solving optical illusion puzzles.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that visual illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

While it serves as a means of entertainment and a test of skill for some, for others like research scientists, optical illusions are a means of testing the way our visual system functions.

How good are your observational skills?

Take this quick test shared below to find out now.

Optical Illusion - Find Duck in Resort in 8 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a resort scene in which the users are challenged to spot a duck in 8 seconds.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to spot the duck.

It is a simple way to test your observation skills.

This is a tricky challenge that requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to spot the duck.

The duck has expertly blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot quickly.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the duck within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the duck?

Few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Now, how many of you could spot the duck within the time limit?

Curious to know where the duck is?

Then quickly check out the solution provided below.

Find Duck in 8 Seconds - Solution

The duck can be seen on the right side of the image and its location is marked with a red circle for easy identification.

