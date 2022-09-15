Optical Illusion Personality Test: Face you see first reveals how much you care about others

Optical Illusion Personality Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are sometimes also helpful in testing helpful as our innermost desires and things we don’t usually reveal about ourselves. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. One such fine illustration can be seen in a starry optical illusion image shared on social media.

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared by Bright Side on its YouTube Channel. It showed a starry cartoon scene and then asked the viewers “so what do you see first?” This optical illusion claims that what you first see in the image will reveal if you think about other people or are content with yourself. So if you EVER wanted to know that you truly care about others then this personality test is meant for you!

What did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that how much you care about others. What you see first in this optical illusion says a lot about your personality. The video says: “Can you see a face here? The faces that you can see in this optical illusion are:

A woman’s face Two Fish

Each of these can reveal information about your approach toward people around you.

1. A woman’s face - Caring about Others

If the first thing you saw in this optical illusion is the woman’s face, then it means that you care a lot about others. For you, everything and every one is unique and interesting. This also means that you are a die-hard romantic. You also like to go out with friends and family and love spending time with them. The best thing about you is that people are happy to be around you and your presence is admired everywhere you go.

2. Two Fish - Content with Yourself

If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion was of the two fish floating in the sea, then this means that you are happy with your life and believe in good luck. This also means that you like to go with the flow. That is why you don’t like to attach yourself to the people and you enjoy your own company. Some positive traits about these people are that they are the ones who take one problem at a time and find easy solutions for those problems. If you are among them, then you are considered a person with wisdom, and people come to you for advice.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, what did you see first in this optical illusion?