Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Grasshopper in 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in the past 3 or 4 years. The netizens seem to have an insatiable appetite for solving optical illusion challenges.

Optical Illusions have become a part of pop culture and are like a fresh breath of air that provides temporary relief from our boring mundane life. The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they are able to trick our minds.

Not only that, optical illusions are a good form of exercise for our eyes and brain. Scientists have conducted studies to understand the impact of optical illusions on our eyes and especially the brain. The complex workings of the brain can be identified by the way our brains perceive optical illusions.

It is surprising as one image is perceived differently by different people and that shows how our perception differs from each other.

Are you ready for a quick optical illusion test now?

Great, then let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Grasshopper in 9 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

You can see that this image depicts the scenes of a wheat field. It is early morning and the sun has risen above the horizon and shining brightly spreading warmth and glow all around.

Basking in the sunlight is a naughty little grasshopper who is hopping from one wheat pod to another playing around and enjoying his day.

The grasshopper loves to play hide and seek and therefore has hidden in between the wheat plants making it difficult to spot him.

You need to spot the hidden grasshopper within 9 seconds before the mischievous grasshopper jumps to another pod.

The clock is ticking, so better hurry up.

Have you spotted the naughty little grasshopper?

We know it is tough to spot such a tiny grasshopper in the wheat field.

But, a person with excellent observation skills will ace the challenge in no time.

Let us help you with a hint.

The grasshopper has blended with the wheat plants and it is right in front of you. Look at the image carefully again.

Did you spot the grasshopper now?

No?

Time has already passed.

We believe some of you might have already spotted the hidden grasshopper with your superior observation skills.

For those who are still searching, please scroll below for the solution.

You can see that the grasshopper is latching onto a wheat plant slightly away from the centre of the image.

