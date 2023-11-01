Only people with hawk eyes can spot the rabbit in the grass within 9 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Spot the rabbit in 9 seconds!

Look closely at the optical illusion image below.

Source: The Sun

You can see a grassy landscape in this optical illusion image. Apart from the grass blades, there is also a rabbit hiding in plain sight in this mind-boggling optical illusion.

Your goal is to try and find the rabbit in the image in 9 seconds or less. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the rabbit?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: Try looking around the left side of the image.

Now, did you find the rabbit now?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the rabbit by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find it hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see it.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden rabbit that you had to find in this optical illusion puzzle.

Source: The Sun

