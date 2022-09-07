Optical Illusion Test: Only a Genius Can Find The Hidden Watchmen in 9 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are known to play tricks with our eyes and brains. They make us believe that what we see is reality, which in reality isn’t. That is the beauty of optical illusions.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images which help in assessing the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

Optical illusions also help scientists understand the way our brain functions when interacting with a particular image.

These illusions are cleverly created so that they can trick the brain into seeing something else.

Get ready to witness one such mind-boggling optical illusion which will keep you hooked till the end.

Let’s start.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Watchmen in 9 Seconds

Look at the image below.

Image Credit: Playbuzz

You can see that in this vintage portrait by Playbuzz , there are three children and a gentleman and all of them are curious about the disappearance of someone.

The way they are expressing their surprise in the image looks like that person is quite significant in some way.

The person that is missing in the picture is a watchman and he is missing from his post. The people of the society who are used to seeing him at his place are surprised at his disappearance.

They are worried about their safety and also concerned about the watchman's well-being.

But, let us inform you that he is not missing and has cleverly disguised himself and is hidden in this optical illusion picture.

You need to find the hidden watchman in 9 seconds before the people grow more anxious about his disappearance.

Take a look at the image carefully and look at the possible places where the watchman can be hiding.

The clock is ticking and with each passing moment, the anxiety is increasing among the residents.

Only a genius with excellent observation skills can be able to find the hidden watchman in this picture. Are you one of them?

Time is running out.

Have you spotted the missing watchman?

No?

Let us give you a hint.

Try looking carefully at the area near his post and see if notice anything different.

A person with hawk eyes might have spotted the watchman by now. We appreciate your excellent observation skills that has helped spotting the watchman.

Those who haven't found the watchman yet can scroll below for the solution.