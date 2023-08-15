You have eagle eyes if you can spot a goat among the flock of sheep in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

So, if you want to see how sharp your vision is, take on this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion: Find a Goat among Sheep in 9 Seconds

Source: Playbuzz

In the image shared above, a flock of sheep can be seen.

Hiding among the flock of sheep is a goat.

The challenge for the readers is to find the goat in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now!

It is a good opportunity to test your observation skills.

Netizens are finding it tough to spot the lone goat among the flock of sheep.

Readers with razor sharp eyes will be able to spot the hidden goat within the time limit.

Can you do it?

Let’s find out.

If you look carefully at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden goat.

Have you spotted the goat?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The goat is not on the right side of the image.

Were you able to notice the goat?

We think some of you might have spotted the goat.

Congratulations! You have keen eyesight.

Curious to know where the goat is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Spot the Goat in 9 Seconds: Solution

The goat can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is different from the sheep in its appearance.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

