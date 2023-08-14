Optical Illusion To Test Your Vision: Only A Genius Can Find A Bee In 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are highly popular among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the limitations of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is helpful in improving attention span and visual skills.

Do you want to test how good your vision is?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Bee in 7 Seconds

Source: Swift Direct Blinds

In the image shared above, various coloured daisy flowers can be seen. Hidden among the colourful flowers is a tiny bee.

Now, we know that flowers are the best places to find bees, who are known as agents of pollination.

The challenge for the readers is to find the bee in 7 seconds.

It will require someone with razor sharp eyes to spot the hidden bee within the time limit.

Can you do it?

Let's find out.

Your time starts now!

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden bee.

Have you spotted the bee?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The bee is not on the left side of the image.

Were you able to notice the bee now?

We think some of you might have spotted the bee.

Congratulations! You have razor-sharp eyesight.

Curious to know where the bee is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Spot the Hidden Bee in 7 Seconds: Solution

The bee can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is sitting on a yellow flower.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

